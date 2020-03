By Michael Dabaie

JD.com Inc. said its board authorized a share repurchase program for up to $2 billion of its shares over the next 24 months.

The Chinese e-commerce company's board will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size.

The company said it plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.

