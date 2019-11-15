Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JD com : China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 06:11am EST
Deliverymen of JD.com work among parcels beside a road after the 11.11 Singles' Day shopping festival in downtown Beijing

China's JD.com Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, boosted by stronger sales in its core e-commerce business, sending its shares up nearly 7% before the bell.

The company attributed the strong results to growth in lower-tier cities, a key area of expansion for China's e-commerce giants as they tap out their existing base of users in China's wealthier regions.

The company's total net revenue rose 28.7% to 134.8 billion yuan ($19.27 billion) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts had expected revenue of 128.6 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company forecast net revenue between 163 billion yuan and 168 billion yuan in the fourth quarter. Analysts had expected revenue of 163.54 billion yuan.

"Customer growth also remained solid, reflecting our commitment to becoming China's top source for quality products at everyday low prices," Chief Financial Officer Sidney Huang said.

Internet companies JD.com and bigger rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd are looking at other areas for diversification to deal with slowing growth in domestic e-commerce business, against the backdrop of the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.

JD.com has entered new businesses, such as convenience stores and supermarkets and is also investing in AI to improve its logistics and advertising capabilities.

JD has long maintained a rivalry with e-commerce giant Alibaba, though in the past year it has faced an additional competitor in Pinduoduo.

The two companies, along with Alibaba, are now battling to win over consumers in China's lower-tier cities, where buyers are price-sensitive and the delivery infrastructure is less advanced.

In a research note, Tian X Hou of T.H. Capital said the expansion marked a risk for JD.

"As JD's strength is going into higher-tier cities, JD lacks infrastructure for going into lower-tier cities, including brand awareness and relevant SKUs," she said, referring to stock keeping units.

Just over one year after it listed in New York, Pinduoduo's market cap is now neck-and-neck with that of JD, with both approaching around $50 billion.

Last month Pinduoduo founder Colin Huang, in an internal meeting, reportedly said the company had surpassed JD in gross merchandise volume (GMV), a metric used in the e-commerce sector to measure transaction volumes.

In a statement, JD said there was a "significant gap" in the GMV between the two companies. Pinduoduo declined to comment.

To better target lower-tier cities, JD recently revamped its group buying service under the new name Jingxi, as a standalone app. Like Pinduoduo, the app offers low-priced goods, often through group promotions and direct from manufacturers.

Net service revenue rose 47% to 16 billion yuan in the third quarter. Net product revenue rose nearly 27% to 118.85 billion yuan.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders fell to 612.3 million yuan from 3 billion yuan.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JD.COM, INC. 0.60% 33.57 Delayed Quote.60.39%
PINDUODUO INC. -0.89% 41.32 Delayed Quote.84.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JD.COM, INC.
06:19aJD COM : China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise
RE
06:11aJD COM : China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise
RE
05:45aJD COM : 3Q2019 Financial and Operational Highlights
PU
05:45aJD COM : Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
04:59aJD.com Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
11/14Burberry aims to woo more customers in China with Tencent tie-up
RE
11/12L'Oreal, Nestle score big at Alibaba's Singles' Day shopping fest
RE
11/12Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
RE
11/12Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
RE
11/12JD.COM, INC. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 563 B
EBIT 2019 4 197 M
Net income 2019 8 498 M
Finance 2019 35 278 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,4x
P/E ratio 2020 45,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 344 B
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 259,37  CNY
Last Close Price 235,64  CNY
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.60.39%48 974
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING33.36%477 263
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%69 501
PINDUODUO INC.84.14%48 029
SHOPIFY INC.125.68%36 211
EBAY INC.23.41%28 441
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group