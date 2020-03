JD said it expects to fund the buyback, which will take place over the next 24 months, with existing cash.

Last week, SoftBank Group Corp said it was repurchasing up to $4.8 billion of its shares after their recent slump.

Shares of JD were up more than 7% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)