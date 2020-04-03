Log in
JD com : Cloud & AI Partners with Digital China to Advance Cloud Service Ecosystem

04/03/2020 | 06:04am EDT

by Yuchuan Wang

Today, JD.com announced that its core technology service business, JD Cloud & AI, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Digital China, a leading cloud service and big data application solutions provider in China. Digital China will become the agency representative of JD's public cloud service, enabling the two parties to further explore the cloud service ecosystem.

The partnership will leverage Digital China's IT network and technology capabilities to help JD further build its cloud service ecosystem. The ecosystem will have four developmental directions: sales, R&D, consultation and services, which seek to empower partners in the ecosystem with products, programs and marketing. The collaboration between JD Cloud & AI and Digital China will lead the smart cloud service system to advance the industry's overall digitization.

'Relying on JD's rich experience and technological advantages in retail, logistics and finance, JD Cloud & AI will continue to provide diversified, effective and trusted solutions and services for our clients,' said Bowen Zhou, Chair of JD's Technology Committee, President of JD Cloud & AI. 'We will fully integrate our capabilities to achieve business breakthroughs.'

'In recent years, Digital China has explored deploying cloud computing and has applied leading digital solutions in the fields of automotive, fast moving consumer goods, intelligent manufacturing, and others,' said Haiqiang Ye, Executive Vice President of Digital China. 'JD Cloud & AI has acquired profound experience in AI, Internet, big data and other cutting-edge technologies. Through our joint efforts, we will effectively promote the application of new technologies and promote the further development of digital transformation.'

As JD's fourth core business to provide technology services (apart from JD Retail, JD Logistics and JD Digits), JD Cloud & AI is one of China's top 10 public cloud IaaS providers, with a year-on-year growth of market share for cloud of 512%, the fastest in the industry.

(yuchuan.wang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 10:03:07 UTC
