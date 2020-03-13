Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Cooped up by coronavirus, millions in China discover the joy of cooking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 04:38am EDT

Apron-clad Zhang Xuesi adjusted the flame on his cooking stove, while wielding a spatula to flip in his pan the ingredients for a dish of Cantonese-style prawns coated in breadcrumbs.

"It ruins the dish if you burn the breadcrumbs," he said into the camera on his mobile telephone, advising hundreds of viewers of his livestream to maintain a small flame.

Stuck at home because of China's tough measures to rein in the spread of a coronavirus, millions of people are discovering an unexpected interest in cooking, with restaurants closed nationwide.

Viewers flocking to regular broadcasts by chefs like Zhang, to learn how to make Chinese and Western dishes, are driving up sales of baking and roasting equipment, and even egg-beaters, on e-commerce platforms JD.com and Pinduoduo.

Downloads of the top five recipe apps more than doubled in February to 2.25 million at China's app stores, such as Xiachufang, from January's 1 million, said research firm Sensor Tower.

In the month since the virus outbreak began late in December, cooking and food-related content drew more than 580 million views on its platform, Chinese video streaming firm Billibilli said.

Zhang works for online video cooking producer DayDayCook, which told Reuters its new users in February tripled from January, as a how-to recipe for stewed bean curd and shrimp garnered the most viewers during the epidemic.

"We have never gained new users with such speed since we launched the service in 2012," said founder and chief executive Norma Chu.

Many new home cooks are young people living in cities, say industry executives, marking a shift in habits for a group that had grown up accustomed to eating out regularly, which is cheap in China, or relying on swift and convenient food delivery.

Wu Shuang, a 30-year-old who works for an internet company in Beijing, the capital, said she spent most of her time indoors in February learning how to make bread and Chinese rice noodles, usually through online platforms.

Besides watching cooking shows, she reads users' comments to learn from their mistakes, she said, with the only downside of her experiments being the washing up afterwards.

But she has found a remedy, of sorts. "I have moved my hand cream from the bathroom to the kitchen," she said.

Online interactions also give learners an emotional outlet beyond just aspects of cooking, chef Zhang added.

"In the past, users were only interested in learning cooking tricks, but now we talk about all kinds of subjects."

By Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JD.COM, INC. -7.87% 38.26 Delayed Quote.8.60%
PINDUODUO INC. -6.42% 32.81 Delayed Quote.-13.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JD.COM, INC.
04:38aJD COM : Cooped up by coronavirus, millions in China discover the joy of cooking
RE
04:08aJD COM : Gome Launches Flagship Store on JD.com
PU
03/12JD COM : Uses 4 “Silver Bullets” to Help 34,000 Farmers
PU
03/06JD COM : Cold Chain Enables Rapid Sales Growth of Fresh Food
PU
03/05JD COM : to Provide RMB 1.5 billion Resources to Merchants and Brands
PU
03/05JD COM : Lei Xu：Merchants Better Performed by Using JD's Services
PU
03/04JD.COM CFO SIDNEY HUANG : Retirement and Pre-Planned Transition of Role to Sandy..
PU
03/04JD.COM CHAIRMAN AND CEO RICHARD LIU : JD's Anti-Coronavirus Fight
PU
03/04LEI XU : JD Has A Significant Role to Stabilize the Market
PU
03/03JD COM : Sales Data Shows Strong Trend of Returning to Work
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 680 B
EBIT 2020 8 926 M
Net income 2020 8 132 M
Finance 2020 69 421 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 49,3x
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 393 B
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 333,09  CNY
Last Close Price 268,90  CNY
Spread / Highest target 55,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.8.60%55 942
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-12.73%496 572
MEITUAN DIANPING-3.97%67 840
SHOPIFY INC.-4.98%44 025
PINDUODUO INC.-13.25%38 137
EBAY INC.-8.53%26 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group