JD.com Files Draft Prospectus for Hong Kong Listing

By P.R. Venkat



Chinese technology company JD.com Inc. has filed a draft prospectus for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, a listing that could see multibillion dollar fund raising in Asia's leading financial center.

JD.com has appointed Bank of America Securities, UBS and Citic Securities as the joint sponsors for the IPO, a draft prospectus filed to the Hong Kong Exchange show.

The filing by the e-commerce giant which is already listed in the U.S. comes at a time of growing pressure from U.S. lawmakers for greater financial scrutiny of Chinese companies.

Another U.S. listed Chinese online games company Netease Inc. is currently in the market taking orders for its IPO that could see it raise up to $2.6 billion.

JD.com's prospectus didn't the timing nor the amount it seeks to raise from the Hong Kong IPO.

People familiar with the e-commerce giant's IPO plan said earlier that JD.com plans to raise around $2.5 billion to $3 billion from the offering with an aim to start trading in Hong Kong on June 18.

The fundraising plans by the U.S.-listed Chinese technology companies follow their bigger peer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which raised roughly $13 billion through a stock sale in the city last November.

