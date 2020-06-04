Log in
JD.com, Inc.

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
News 


JD.com Files Draft Prospectus for Hong Kong Listing

06/04/2020 | 05:44pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Chinese technology company JD.com Inc. has filed a draft prospectus for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, a listing that could see multibillion dollar fund raising in Asia's leading financial center.

JD.com has appointed Bank of America Securities, UBS and Citic Securities as the joint sponsors for the IPO, a draft prospectus filed to the Hong Kong Exchange show.

The filing by the e-commerce giant which is already listed in the U.S. comes at a time of growing pressure from U.S. lawmakers for greater financial scrutiny of Chinese companies.

Another U.S. listed Chinese online games company Netease Inc. is currently in the market taking orders for its IPO that could see it raise up to $2.6 billion.

JD.com's prospectus didn't the timing nor the amount it seeks to raise from the Hong Kong IPO.

People familiar with the e-commerce giant's IPO plan said earlier that JD.com plans to raise around $2.5 billion to $3 billion from the offering with an aim to start trading in Hong Kong on June 18.

The fundraising plans by the U.S.-listed Chinese technology companies follow their bigger peer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which raised roughly $13 billion through a stock sale in the city last November.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -0.26% 218.04 Delayed Quote.3.07%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 3.76% 26.78 Delayed Quote.-29.47%
CITIC LIMITED -0.38% 7.87 End-of-day quote.-24.47%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED -0.61% 22.76 End-of-day quote.-10.04%
JD.COM, INC. -0.37% 56.52 Delayed Quote.61.03%
NETEASE, INC., -2.31% 405.01 Delayed Quote.35.20%
UBS GROUP AG -1.48% 11.005 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
Financials
Sales 2020 711 B 100 B 100 B
Net income 2020 9 319 M 1 311 M 1 311 M
Net cash 2020 66 069 M 9 296 M 9 296 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 83 005 M 83 005 M 11 678 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float 77,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.61.03%83 005
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING3.07%586 695
MEITUAN DIANPING61.14%116 757
SHOPIFY INC.91.66%90 937
PINDUODUO INC.80.20%81 618
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.50.33%42 428
