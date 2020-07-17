Log in
JD com : Gome App Launches JD Super's First-Party Consumer Goods

07/17/2020 | 05:36am EDT

Gome App have launched nearly 20,000 SKUs of JD Super (JD's online supermarket) 's first party consumer goods, including packaged foods, beverage, maternal and baby products and more. JD Super will provide logistics and after-sales service. In the future, the products will be promoted through social e-commerce and livestreaming.

The move marks a deeper cooperation following the establishment of Gome and JD's strategic partnership. Gome launched a third-party flagship store on JD this March. On May 28th, JD announced a strategic partnership with Gome Retail focused on product purchase and sale, logistics and financial services, and more. JD will also buy $100 million worth of convertible bonds in Gome.

'Launching non-home appliance products on Gome is a key step to expand our product categories and enhance our omnichannel advantages.' said Junzhou Wang, CEO of Gome Retail. 'The initiative enables more customers to enjoy JD Super's first-party products and service from a new channel. We hope to reach out to more customers through our long-term partnership with Gome.' said Ting Qi, head of Procurement Center, JD FMCG Omnichannel

In the future, the two sides will achieve better integration on supply chain, and continue to empower each other in products, services, and traffic.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 09:35:00 UTC
