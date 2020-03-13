JD com : Gome Launches Flagship Store on JD.com

by Brad Burgess and Ella Kidron

Gome, China's major brick-and-mortar retailer of home appliances and electronics, launched a third-party flagship store on JD.com on Mar. 13th, becoming another major Chinese offline retail enterprise to choose JD as its marketplace partner.

Joining JD provides Gome with a wealth of access to Chinese consumers online, offering access to over 360 million active annual customers. At the same time, as China's top offline household appliance retailer, Gome will bring a large amount of high-end home appliances that are traditionally sold offline, online via JD.com, further enriching JD's product categories and enhancing its attractiveness to users.

'JD.com is pleased to launch Gome's third-party flagship store on our platform, making home appliances from Gome's offline store available to more Chinese consumers online,' says JD spokesperson. 'JD's third-party platform welcomes all qualified merchants with high-quality products and services to launch stores on our platform. Gome will also use JD's supply chain to introduce consumer goods to its online platform gome.com.'

Gome's flagship store on JD.com

The move underscores a shift in China's retail industry where retailers which might traditionally only compete are finding common ground to leverage each other's respective strengths in partnerships.

As part of this partnership, JD will provide data, technology and customer service-related support to the Gome store.

