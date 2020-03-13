Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Gome Launches Flagship Store on JD.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 04:08am EDT

by Brad Burgess and Ella Kidron

Gome, China's major brick-and-mortar retailer of home appliances and electronics, launched a third-party flagship store on JD.com on Mar. 13th, becoming another major Chinese offline retail enterprise to choose JD as its marketplace partner.

Joining JD provides Gome with a wealth of access to Chinese consumers online, offering access to over 360 million active annual customers. At the same time, as China's top offline household appliance retailer, Gome will bring a large amount of high-end home appliances that are traditionally sold offline, online via JD.com, further enriching JD's product categories and enhancing its attractiveness to users.

'JD.com is pleased to launch Gome's third-party flagship store on our platform, making home appliances from Gome's offline store available to more Chinese consumers online,' says JD spokesperson. 'JD's third-party platform welcomes all qualified merchants with high-quality products and services to launch stores on our platform. Gome will also use JD's supply chain to introduce consumer goods to its online platform gome.com.'

[Attachment]

Gome's flagship store on JD.com

The move underscores a shift in China's retail industry where retailers which might traditionally only compete are finding common ground to leverage each other's respective strengths in partnerships.

At the current time, Gome will use its own warehouse and logistics facilities for the third-party store. Gome will also use JD's supply chain to introduce consumer goods to its online platform gome.com.

As part of this partnership, JD will provide data, technology and customer service-related support to the Gome store.

(brad@jd.com; ella@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 08:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JD.COM, INC.
04:38aJD COM : Cooped up by coronavirus, millions in China discover the joy of cooking
RE
04:08aJD COM : Gome Launches Flagship Store on JD.com
PU
03/12JD COM : Uses 4 “Silver Bullets” to Help 34,000 Farmers
PU
03/06JD COM : Cold Chain Enables Rapid Sales Growth of Fresh Food
PU
03/05JD COM : to Provide RMB 1.5 billion Resources to Merchants and Brands
PU
03/05JD COM : Lei Xu：Merchants Better Performed by Using JD's Services
PU
03/04JD.COM CFO SIDNEY HUANG : Retirement and Pre-Planned Transition of Role to Sandy..
PU
03/04JD.COM CHAIRMAN AND CEO RICHARD LIU : JD's Anti-Coronavirus Fight
PU
03/04LEI XU : JD Has A Significant Role to Stabilize the Market
PU
03/03JD COM : Sales Data Shows Strong Trend of Returning to Work
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 680 B
EBIT 2020 8 926 M
Net income 2020 8 132 M
Finance 2020 69 421 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 49,3x
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 393 B
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 333,09  CNY
Last Close Price 268,90  CNY
Spread / Highest target 55,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.8.60%55 942
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-12.73%496 572
MEITUAN DIANPING-3.97%67 840
SHOPIFY INC.-4.98%44 025
PINDUODUO INC.-13.25%38 137
EBAY INC.-8.53%26 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group