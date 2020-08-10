Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
JD com : Italian Brand Golden Goose Launches Flagship Store on JD

08/10/2020 | 02:49am EDT

by Rachel Liu

On August 10th, Golden Goose launched a flagship store on JD. Customers are now able to buy the brands' iconic collections such as SUPERSTAR and all others, also nicknamed 'little dirty shoes' through the JD store and enjoy JD's premium delivery service.

GOLDEN GOOSE was founded in Venice, Italy in 2000. The brand's relaxing and modern style has received great popularity among customers all around the world. Every single Golden Goose product is entirely handmade by Italian artisans and thanks to the painstaking attention to details, each pair of sneakers is unique. Golden Goose garments are lived-in and touched with life thanks to a 'distress' treatment made by hand through special brushes which shapes every product into something unique, different from others. Relying solely on Italian artisanal manufacturing, Golden Goose has managed to make innovation and quality part of its recognizable traits. The Italian brand has an evenly distributed global footprint covering Asia, Europe, Middle East and America, with more than 100 direct retail stores and strong online and wholesale distribution.

The SUPERSTAR collection sold on JD has been selected by JD's luxury buyers based on Chinese customers' preferences in a move to bring the latest street fashion to JD's massive young customer group. JD's commitment to authenticity, fast delivery and its high-end customer group have attracted many luxury brands to join the platform. Nearly 200 luxury brands have established partnership with JD, including Prada, Zegna, Miumiu and more. JD also makes available its financial services, AR/VR technology and JD Luxury Express delivery service to ensure customers have a premium shopping experience online.

(liuchang61@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 06:48:12 UTC
