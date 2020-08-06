JD com : Japanese Liver Cancer Drug to be Launched on JD Pharmacy

by Vivian Yang

LENVIMA, a new prescription medicine for liver cancer developed by Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai has chosen JD Pharmacy, JD Health's online pharmacy, as its online channel to launch in China. The move is a significant step for JD Health and Eisai China Inc. to deepen cooperation in bringing more innovative liver cancer drugs to Chinese patients through reliable and convenient channels.

Eisai China has also joined JD Health in a poverty alleviation project, the 'Healthy China, Medical Subsidy Project', to offer subsidies on all kinds of its drugs for common diseases to impoverished Chinese patients. The project will work with local governments to provide liver cancer patients who live under the poverty line with free drug supplies.

China has the most liver cancer patients in the world, accounting for over 50% diagnosed cases globally. Liver cancer also accounts for a large portion of health and economic burdens for many families.

Feng Yanhui, Senior Vice President of Eisai Co., Ltd. and President of Eisai China Inc. said the two sides will continue to strengthen cooperation and expect to benefit more cancer patients. In addition to innovative drugs for liver cancer, the two sides will also explore the areas of insurance and patient assistance, leveraging 'Internet +' to improve the quality of medical and health services for Chinese users as an effort to promote a 'Healthy China'.

Lijun Xin, Vice President of JD.com and CEO of JD Health said combining JD Health's core strength in medicine e-commerce and internet healthcare and Eisai China's international experiences and expertise in disease treatment and innovations in medical services, the cooperation will result in the development of more 'internet + healthcare' services covering the whole life cycle of Chinese patients.

(vivian.yang@jd.com)