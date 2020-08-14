JD com : Launches Computer Festival for SMEs

by Martin Li

JD.com has cooperated with big brands to launch a computer festival for small-and-medium sized enterprises on its e-commerce platform.

The festival sees big popular brands including Microsoft and HP supply their best-selling products, as well as provide discounts to enterprise buyers.

Microsoft offers discounts to enterprises on several popular products from August 3rd to September 6th, including Surface Go 2 with a 10.5-inch touchscreen, the business version of Surface Pro 7, and the business version of Surface Pro X with a 13-hour battery life.

HP provides its light high-performing laptops equipped with tenth Gen Intel Core i7 processors.

'With the current 5G trend, digital transformation has become an indispensable step for small-and-medium sized enterprises. JD hopes to help them realize a low-cost and efficient upgrade of electronic office equipment,' said Xiaoqiang Fan, who is in charge of SMEs sales for JD's computer and digital business unit.

Besides product discounts, enterprise buyers can also receive benefits like two-month free trial use of Office 365 E3, three-year warranty and RMB 600-yuan worth of Internet data cards during the festival.

