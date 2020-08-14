Log in
JD.com, Inc.

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
News 


JD com : Launches Computer Festival for SMEs

08/14/2020 | 05:09am EDT

by Martin Li

JD.com has cooperated with big brands to launch a computer festival for small-and-medium sized enterprises on its e-commerce platform.

The festival sees big popular brands including Microsoft and HP supply their best-selling products, as well as provide discounts to enterprise buyers.

Microsoft offers discounts to enterprises on several popular products from August 3rd to September 6th, including Surface Go 2 with a 10.5-inch touchscreen, the business version of Surface Pro 7, and the business version of Surface Pro X with a 13-hour battery life.

HP provides its light high-performing laptops equipped with tenth Gen Intel Core i7 processors.

'With the current 5G trend, digital transformation has become an indispensable step for small-and-medium sized enterprises. JD hopes to help them realize a low-cost and efficient upgrade of electronic office equipment,' said Xiaoqiang Fan, who is in charge of SMEs sales for JD's computer and digital business unit.

Besides product discounts, enterprise buyers can also receive benefits like two-month free trial use of Office 365 E3, three-year warranty and RMB 600-yuan worth of Internet data cards during the festival.

(bjlihao3@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:07:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 713 B 103 B 103 B
Net income 2020 9 117 M 1 312 M 1 312 M
Net cash 2020 69 507 M 10 000 M 10 000 M
P/E ratio 2020 76,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 682 B 98 156 M 98 062 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 478,94 CNY
Last Close Price 434,28 CNY
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.77.52%98 156
AMAZON.COM, INC.71.07%1 583 317
WAYFAIR INC.247.78%28 783
ETSY, INC.190.59%14 554
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL94.08%11 513
MONOTARO CO., LTD.47.79%9 699
