JD com : Logistics Drives China's Logistics Ecosystem Development

Nov 27, 2019

Partners

JD Logistics Drives China's Logistics Ecosystem Development

JD Logistics is now the world's first e-commerce platform authorized to leverage the European Pallet Association e.V. (EPAL)'s industry-leading shipping pallets. The strategic partnership between JD Logistics and EPAL will enable EPAL pallets to be distributed to partners throughout China via JD Cloud Box.

JD Cloud Box is JD Logistics' self-developed logistics transaction platform. JD Cloud Box will also offer repair and leasing services, and provide an online platform for real-time information and transactions relating to EPAL pallets in China. This will improve the efficiency of both pallet manufacturing and circulation.

EPAL is an open pooling system for logistics carriers founded in 1991, and is globally responsible for the high quality of the EPAL load carriers. The body grants EPAL licenses to carefully checked producers and repairers around the globe, and currently has more than 1,500 licensed production and repair operations in over 30 countries.

As part of JD Logistics' overall commitment to a sustainable supply chain, JD Cloud Box plans to become the world's leading open trading platform for exchangeable logistics containers. Going forward, JD Cloud Box will use EPAL products as the standard logistics carriers throughout the supply chain system. EPAL's products will also be integrated in JD's cross-border logistics operations.

'Our new partnership with EPAL brings us one step closer to making China's logistics industry the global 'smart' leader,' said Jie Ji, Head of JD Cloud Box at JD Logistics. 'Reliable access to high-quality pallets on an as-needed basis is crucial to ensuring a highly efficient supply chain ecosystem. We are making it much more convenient for companies across China to utilize EPAL's pallets in their operations, and raising the standard for China's logistics industry at large.'

'JD is the perfect partner for EPAL's entry into China's domestic pallet market. JD's longstanding commitment to quality and self-built nationwide logistics network has solidified its trusted reputation among consumers and businesses alike,' said Robert Holliger, President of EPAL. 'Combining our high quality standardized pallets and JD Logistics' rich local expertise, the JD Cloud Box platform can transform the future of logistics in China.'