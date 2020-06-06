Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD.com, NetEase Set Asia Listings -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/06/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Joanne Chiu

Two of China's most valuable U.S.-listed companies progressed toward listings in Hong Kong, with e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. beginning to take orders for its stock sale and online-gaming group NetEase Inc. pricing its fundraising.

The two companies are following JD.com rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in securing secondary listings closer to their home market, amid tensions between the U.S. and China. The Senate in May passed a bill that could kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges unless American authorities can inspect their audits.

JD.com on Friday began taking investor orders for a Hong Kong share sale that could raise $3.76 billion, based on the last closing price for its American depositary receipts, a term sheet showed. The Beijing-based online retailer is seeking to sell up to 4.3% of its enlarged share capital, and plans to debut on June 18 under the stock code 9618.HK.

A run-up in JD.Com's depositary receipts increased the deal's value to more than the $2.5 billion to $3 billion it previously planned. The company's U.S.-listed securities have surged more than 60% this year and hit a record high on Wednesday. The deal size would increase to $4.3 billion if an overallotment option is exercised.

Separately, NetEase, a rival to Tencent Holdings Ltd., was set to raise about 21.1 billion Hong Kong dollars ($2.7 billion) from its share sale. Its shares will start trading on June 11 under the stock code 9999.HK.

Orders easily outstripped the NetEase shares on offer -- demonstrating the depth of appetite for these listings, even though investors have long been able to buy New York-traded NetEase securities.

Institutional investors placed orders for about 10 times the amount of NetEase stock offered, a person familiar with the deal said. Orders from individual investors, who were originally set to account for just 3% of the deal, were more than 360 times the amount they were offered. That triggered an adjustment known as a clawback mechanism, and they will now account for 12% of the stock sale.

The company on Friday set the offer price for stock sale at HK$123 ($15.87) a share, according to the person familiar with the deal.

That represents a 2% discount to the last closing price of NetEase's American depositary receipts. Each depositary receipt is equivalent to 25 of the ordinary shares being sold in Hong Kong. Follow-on stock offerings like this are typically priced slightly cheaper than the shares outstanding.

Founded by Chief Executive William Ding, NetEase was once best-known for one of China's most popular internet portals, and has reinvented itself as a videogame company.

It is the world's second-largest mobile-game company, its listing document says, citing 2019 user-spending data for Apple's iOS operating system and the Google Play app store for Android smartphones. Online game sales made up more than three-quarters of net revenue in 2019. Other businesses include web portals, music streaming and online learning.

Units of China International Capital Corp., Credit Suisse and JPMorgan are the joint sponsors, or the most senior banks on the deal for NetEase, while BofA Securities, UBS and Citic Securities are joint sponsors for the JD.Com listing.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.69% 219.55 Delayed Quote.3.51%
ALPHABET INC. 1.82% 1440.02 Delayed Quote.7.51%
CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.28% 14.34 End-of-day quote.-4.53%
CITIC LIMITED 2.29% 8.05 End-of-day quote.-22.74%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED 0.35% 22.84 End-of-day quote.-9.72%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 5.26% 10.21 Delayed Quote.-22.09%
JD.COM, INC. 4.46% 59.04 Delayed Quote.67.58%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 4.50% 111.23 Delayed Quote.-20.21%
NETEASE, INC., 5.03% 425.37 Delayed Quote.38.72%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.18% 434.2 End-of-day quote.15.60%
UBS GROUP AG 3.04% 11.34 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JD.COM, INC.
02:48aJD.com, NetEase Set Asia Listings -- WSJ
DJ
06/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Gap, Lufthansa, Facebook
06/05Once targeted by officials, street vendors make unexpected comeback in China
RE
06/05As coronavirus sinks global demand, China?s exporters go online to tap domest..
RE
06/04NetEase and JD.com Move Toward Hong Kong Listings
DJ
06/04JD.com Files Draft Prospectus for Hong Kong Listing
DJ
06/02JD COM : Opens First Automated Storage System for Bulky Items in Asia's E-commer..
PU
06/02Tencent Rival Sees $2.6 Billion Offering -- WSJ
DJ
06/01China's Dada targets U.S. IPO amid Washington-Beijing tensions
RE
06/01Dada Nexus Sets IPO at 16.5 Million ADSs; Sees Pricing at $15-$17 Each
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 711 B 100 B 100 B
Net income 2020 9 198 M 1 299 M 1 299 M
Net cash 2020 66 069 M 9 331 M 9 331 M
P/E ratio 2020 72,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 612 B 86 385 M 86 376 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 419,89 CNY
Last Close Price 418,00 CNY
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.67.58%86 385
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING3.51%585 165
MEITUAN DIANPING56.04%123 451
SHOPIFY INC.83.05%87 735
PINDUODUO INC.84.29%79 367
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.46.87%41 756
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group