JD.com Seeks to Raise HK$31 Billion in Hong Kong IPO

06/07/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. is planning to raise up to 31.39 billion Hong Kong dollars ($4.05 billion) through a listing in Hong Kong.

JD.com, which is already listed in the U.S. is planning to sell 133 million shares, it said Monday.

Shares will be sold at not more than HK$236 a piece, the company said.

The final price will be determined on Thursday and the shares are expected to begin trading on June 18, it said.

JD.com's Hong Kong IPO follows rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in listing closer to its home market amid tensions between the U.S. and China.

The Senate in May passed a bill that could kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges unless American authorities can inspect their audits.

Online-gaming group NetEase Inc. said on Monday that it plans to raise up to HK$21.09 billion through a listing in Hong Kong.

NetEase, which is a rival to Tencent Holdings Ltd., plans to sell shares at HK$123 a piece.

Bank of America Securities, UBS and Citic Securities are the joint sponsors for JD.com's Hong Kong IPO.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 0021 GMT to reflect that JD.com seeks to raise HK$31 Billion in Hong Kong IPO. The original version of this article incorrectly omitted the symbol for Hong Kong Dollars.
