JD.COM, INC.

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/15 09:29:00 am
50.205 USD   +2.54%
09:14aJD.com Shares Rise as Results Beat Expectations
DJ
07:15aJD COM : 1Q2020 Financial and Operational Highlights
PU
07:12aJD.com Reports Smaller 1Q Profit as User Base Grows
DJ
JD.com Shares Rise as Results Beat Expectations

05/15/2020 | 09:14am EDT

By Matt Grossman

JD.com Inc. American depositary shares rose 4% in premarket trading after the Chinese e-commerce company beat analysts' expectations and said its user base expanded during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adjusted earnings per American depositary share for the first quarter were 1.98 yuan, above the 0.70 yuan analysts polled by FactSet expected.

Despite the beat, profit fell from a year earlier. The Beijing-based company reported a profit of 1.07 billion yuan, compared with 7.32 billion yuan a year earlier.

JD.com's revenue in the first quarter was 146.21 billion yuan, up from 121.08 billion yuan in the same three months of 2019.

The company's annual active customer-accounts tally grew 25% to 387.4 million in the quarter, JD.com said. Chief Executive Richard Liu said the company remained fully operational during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Strong user growth during the first quarter reflects consumers' increasing reliance on JD.com to support every aspect of their lives," Mr. Liu said.

JD also said that its logistics division quickly adapted to serve people in quarantine during the pandemic. It expanded on-demand service to include medical products, and introduced a program to deliver local produce to consumers.

The company's retail brand also adopted new approaches, holding online product launches for three major cell-phone brands, JD said.

The company estimated second-quarter revenue will be between 180 billion yuan and 190 billion yuan, which would reflect growth of 20% to 30% year over year.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASE CO., LTD. -2.09% 7970 End-of-day quote.-0.99%
JD.COM, INC. 2.41% 48.96 Delayed Quote.38.97%
REVENUE GROUP -2.46% 1.19 End-of-day quote.-2.46%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.28% 7.1296 Delayed Quote.2.18%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 683 B
EBIT 2020 9 334 M
Net income 2020 8 121 M
Finance 2020 71 550 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 65,9x
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 510 B
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 357,07 CNY
Last Close Price 347,41 CNY
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.38.97%71 846
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-5.09%540 239
MEITUAN DIANPING3.23%91 336
SHOPIFY INC.89.72%90 014
PINDUODUO INC.60.87%72 864
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.35.90%38 638
