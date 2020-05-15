JD.com Shares Rise as Results Beat Expectations

By Matt Grossman



JD.com Inc. American depositary shares rose 4% in premarket trading after the Chinese e-commerce company beat analysts' expectations and said its user base expanded during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adjusted earnings per American depositary share for the first quarter were 1.98 yuan, above the 0.70 yuan analysts polled by FactSet expected.

Despite the beat, profit fell from a year earlier. The Beijing-based company reported a profit of 1.07 billion yuan, compared with 7.32 billion yuan a year earlier.

JD.com's revenue in the first quarter was 146.21 billion yuan, up from 121.08 billion yuan in the same three months of 2019.

The company's annual active customer-accounts tally grew 25% to 387.4 million in the quarter, JD.com said. Chief Executive Richard Liu said the company remained fully operational during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Strong user growth during the first quarter reflects consumers' increasing reliance on JD.com to support every aspect of their lives," Mr. Liu said.

JD also said that its logistics division quickly adapted to serve people in quarantine during the pandemic. It expanded on-demand service to include medical products, and introduced a program to deliver local produce to consumers.

The company's retail brand also adopted new approaches, holding online product launches for three major cell-phone brands, JD said.

The company estimated second-quarter revenue will be between 180 billion yuan and 190 billion yuan, which would reflect growth of 20% to 30% year over year.

