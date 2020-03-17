Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JD com : Weighs Hong Kong Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The move would bring it closer to its home market and investors familiar with its model 

By Joanne Chiu

Chinese e-commerce group JD.com Inc. is considering following larger rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in a market debut in Hong Kong.

Securing this deal despite market turmoil would be a victory for the Hong Kong stock exchange, which is eager to become a major venue for Chinese technology stocks.

In November, Alibaba completed a secondary listing in the city, which eventually raised about $13 billion including a so-called overallotment option.

Bankers and investors had expected more U.S. listed-Chinese companies to do the same. Other major Chinese tech groups with New York-traded shares include search engine-operator Baidu, online travel specialist Trip.com, and NetEase, China's second-biggest gaming firm.

JD.com has hired Bank of America and UBS Group AG for help arranging a secondary listing in Hong Kong, people familiar with the situation said. The likely timetable or size of any fundraising couldn't be learned. The banks' engagement was earlier reported by Hong Kong Economic Journal.

The two investment banks have a long working relationship with the company, underwriting its 2014 initial public offering on the Nasdaq.

For JD.com, a Hong Kong listing would allow it to get closer to its home market and investors who have a better understanding of its business model, one of the people said.

JD.com shares have more than doubled from the offering price of $19 each. It has a $58 billion market capitalization, making it the largest U.S.-listed Chinese tech company after Alibaba.

Earlier this month, JD.com said it expected net first-quarter sales would grow at least 10% compared with a year earlier. Net revenue in the previous quarter beat analysts' expectations, rising 26.6% to 170.7 billion yuan ($24.4 billion). The company said that was thanks to strong sales on Singles Day, an annual Chinese shopping bonanza similar to Black Friday, and to robust user growth.

In April last year, a college student filed a civil lawsuit against JD.com founder and Chief Executive Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu. In 2018, she had accused him of rape but prosecutors declined to charge him. Mr. Liu has consistently denied all wrongdoing and prosecutors have said that he acknowledged having consensual sex with his accuser.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JD.COM, INC.
02:48aJD COM : Weighs Hong Kong Listing
DJ
03/16THIRD PARTY VIEW : Competitors Collaborate: Gome launches flagship store on JD.c..
PU
03/16JD COM : Becomes World's First E-Tailer to Supply Kiwifruit Directly from Zespri
PU
03/16JD COM : China's JD.Com Moves To Follow Alibaba With Hong Kong Listing
DJ
03/16IN-DEPTH REPORT : How JD Tackles Counterfeits
PU
03/16JD COM : Could List in Hong Kong as Soon as Midyear, Reuters Reports
DJ
03/13Check Out How China Kept Its Supermarkets Stocked as Virus Raged
DJ
03/13JD COM : Cooped up by coronavirus, millions in China discover the joy of cooking
RE
03/13JD COM : Gome Launches Flagship Store on JD.com
PU
03/12JD COM : Uses 4 “Silver Bullets” to Help 34,000 Farmers
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 680 B
EBIT 2020 9 193 M
Net income 2020 8 397 M
Finance 2020 69 915 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 43,4x
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 360 B
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 333,24  CNY
Last Close Price 246,37  CNY
Spread / Highest target 69,6%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.0.03%51 526
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-8.53%520 448
MEITUAN DIANPING-5.52%66 626
SHOPIFY INC.-1.68%45 554
PINDUODUO INC.-10.74%39 241
EBAY INC.-5.87%27 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group