JD.COM, INC.

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/17 09:46:14 am
63.985 USD   +3.10%
JD com : and Trip.com Partner to Provide More Travel Benefits to Chinese Consumers

08/17/2020 | 09:33am EDT

by Ella Kidron

On August 16th, JD and leading travel services provider Trip.com announced a new partnership. According to the agreement, the supply chain for Trip.com's core products will be connected with the JD platform. The vision for future cooperation includes five core areas, user expansion, sharing of channel resources, full coverage of online and offline travel scenarios, cross-border marketing, and the development of enterprise travel. The goal is to meet all diversified travel-related needs of consumers before, during, and after travel, and jointly create the most reliable and satisfying platform for users.

As the largest retailer in China, JD will bring 8 million enterprise customers and nearly 400 million individual customers to Trip.com. At the same time, the cooperation will help JD continue to promote the diversification of its business, and enrich its supply chain capabilities in travel, given it even more strength to serve domestic and foreign industry brands, urban cultural and tourism industry construction and consumer travel service quality.

Despite significant impacts to tourism under COVID-19, JD has maintained an optimistic attitude towards China's tourism industry and has continued to promote the development of the sector. In 2019, China saw over 6 billion domestic tourists, with tourism accounting for 11.05% of total GDP. Tourism has become a key expenditure item for national consumption.

JD Travel has always emphasized the concept of 'quality travel.' It currently operates across six core business lines: transportation, hotel accommodation, travel and vacation, scenic spot and amusement park, local entertainment and enterprise travel services. In order to meet the needs of individual users, JD Travel integrates a wide range of consumer services and preferential packages. On the enterprise side, JD provides a rich online business travel solution, integrating high quality supplier resources, providing business customers with professional, comprehensive enterprise travel management solutions.

(ella@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 13:32:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 713 B 103 B 103 B
Net income 2020 9 117 M 1 314 M 1 314 M
Net cash 2020 69 507 M 10 018 M 10 018 M
P/E ratio 2020 76,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 673 B 96 845 M 97 011 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 220 000
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 482,02 CNY
Last Close Price 431,32 CNY
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.76.16%96 845
AMAZON.COM, INC.70.36%1 576 811
WAYFAIR INC.243.02%29 570
ETSY, INC.191.78%15 424
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL80.72%11 058
MONOTARO CO., LTD.49.16%10 171
