JD com : to Establish Unmanned Distribution Institute in Jiangsu Province

07/20/2020 | 08:11am EDT

by Vivian Yang

JD Logistics has chosen Changshu, Jiangsu province as the location to establish its Unmanned Distribution Research Institute, to carry out a series of autonomous delivery research projects. The collaboration is part of the innovative incubation programs of Changshu National University Science and Technology Park.

This institute will focus on smart logistics solutions such as smart warehousing, automated logistics and autonomous delivery vehicles.

Qi Kong, Chief Scientist and head of Autonomous Driving at JD Logistics introduced that JD will build Changshu into the world's leading advanced logistics city with multiple autonomous delivery zones, which will be connected and eventually develop into a street network enabling greater scale of autonomous delivery services.

During the fight against COVID-19 earlier this year, JD Logistics deployed its delivery robots to support delivery tasks in Wuhan, the first epidemic epicenter in China.

(vivian.yang@jd.com)

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 12:10:09 UTC
