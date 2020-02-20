JD com : to Report 4th Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Mar 2, 2020

JD.com, China's leading technology driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, announced that it plans to release its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Monday, March 2, 2020, before the market opens.

JD.com's management will hold a conference call at 7:00 am, Eastern Time on March 2, 2020, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 2, 2020) to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results.

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US: +1-845-675-0437 or +1-866-519-4004

Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 or 800-906-601

China: 400-6208-038 or 800-8190-121

International: +65-6713-5090

Passcode: 3837306

A telephone replay will be available from 10:00 am, Eastern Time on March 2, 2020 through 8:59 am, Eastern Time on March 10, 2020. The dial-in details are as follows:

US: +1-855-452-5696 or +1-646-254-3697

International: +61-2-8199-0299

Passcode: 3837306

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.

