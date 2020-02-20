Log in
JD com : to Report 4th Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Mar 2, 2020

02/20/2020 | 10:47pm EST

JD.com, China's leading technology driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, announced that it plans to release its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Monday, March 2, 2020, before the market opens.

JD.com's management will hold a conference call at 7:00 am, Eastern Time on March 2, 2020, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 2, 2020) to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results.

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US: +1-845-675-0437 or +1-866-519-4004

Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 or 800-906-601

China: 400-6208-038 or 800-8190-121

International: +65-6713-5090

Passcode: 3837306

A telephone replay will be available from 10:00 am, Eastern Time on March 2, 2020 through 8:59 am, Eastern Time on March 10, 2020. The dial-in details are as follows:

US: +1-855-452-5696 or +1-646-254-3697

International: +61-2-8199-0299

Passcode: 3837306

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.

The original announcement can be found here: https://ir.jd.com/news-releases/news-release-details/jdcom-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-financial-results.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 03:46:02 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 573 B
EBIT 2019 7 372 M
Net income 2019 7 881 M
Finance 2019 37 290 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 59,8x
P/E ratio 2020 51,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 425 B
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 294,81  CNY
Last Close Price 291,29  CNY
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.17.74%62 714
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING4.73%595 940
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%75 143
SHOPIFY INC.36.63%63 304
PINDUODUO INC.-1.82%43 158
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.27.36%36 922
