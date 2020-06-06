Log in
News Summary

Photo Gallery: This Week at JD (June 1-5)

06/06/2020 | 11:21pm EDT

[Attachment]

On June 5th, JD celebrated the third anniversary of the Green Stream Initiative. This month, the first demonstration park for trash sorting at JD's Beijing Asia No.1 logistics park will be launched, including labels with trash disposal guidance for packages, and arrange a special area for trash sorting. The project serves as a trial at JD's own logistics parks, as well as a way to educate customers when they receive orders.

[Attachment]

On June 4th, JD Health formally reached a strategic cooperation with Eisai China, the world's leading multinational pharmaceutical company. The two sides will integrate Eisai's international experience, expertise and innovative medical solutions in the treatment of a variety of diseases with JD Health's medicine e-commerce, Internet hospital and other businesses to create the industry's first one-stop online service platform focusing on providing a full range of medical, health and life services for the elderly.

[Attachment]

Customers in Taiwan can now collect their parcels for free at almost 5,000 local convenience stores after making purchases on JD's e-commerce platform during the ongoing 618 Grand Promotion. The free collection applies to any RMB 99-yuan purchase weighing less than five kilograms, and orders made on JD's direct-to-customer platform.

[Attachment]

G-SHOCK and Hamilton have joined hands with JD to set up countdown clocks for JD's 618 Grand Promotion from June 1st at JD's Beijing headquarters and Shanghai's BenQ Commercial Plaza, respectively.

[Attachment]

On June 1st, the first day of JD's 618 Grand Promotion, JD held an executive livestreaming joined by Liu Jun, Executive Vice President of Lenovo Group and President of Lenovo China, Yan Xiaobing, Senior Vice President of JD.com and President of JD Electronics and Home Appliance and Wang Zijian, a Chinese actor, to promote Lenovo's products on JD. The livestream attracted over 1.2 million viewers and achieved sales of over RMB 100 million yuan.

[Attachment]

JD has introduced the very first automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) for bulky items in Asia's e-commerce industry, located at the company's Asia No. 1 logistics park in Langfang, Hebei province. The park in Lanfang is one of three new highly automated Asia No. 1 parks JD has put into operation during this year's 618 Grand Promotion.

[Attachment]

JD.com and ExxonMobil announced a strategic cooperation recently. The two sides will fully integrate in the areas of products, services, marketing and membership to create a new format of car maintenance and service in the digital era, and comprehensively enhance consumers' experience.

Disclaimer

JD.com Inc. published this content on 07 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 03:20:03 UTC
