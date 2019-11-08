Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JD.com, Inc.    JD

JD.COM, INC.

(JD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

With discounts galore and Taylor Swift, Alibaba eyes another record Singles' Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 03:14am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin

Alibaba Group will kick off its annual 24-hour shopping extravaganza on Monday with deals and deep discounts galore, and a performance by American popstar Taylor Swift to top it all, as it pushes to rake in another record Singles' Day sales.

This year's Nov. 11 bash comes as the $486 billion Chinese retail juggernaut navigates through a major turning point, the resignation in September of its flamboyant co-founder Jack Ma as chairman, and looks to raise up to $15 billion via a share sale in Hong Kong as early as this month.

Akin to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States, Singles' Day, a shopping fest originally promoted by Alibaba Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang in 2009, has since grown rapidly to become the world's biggest online sales event.

Alibaba saw sales worth $30 billion on its platforms on Singles' Day last year, dwarfing $7.9 billion U.S. online sales for Cyber Monday. Yet, the 27% sales growth was the lowest in the event's 10-year history, spurring a search for fresh ideas.

"This year will be the 11th 11.11 festival, with more than 200,000 brands participating, one million new products on offer and over 500 million users are expected to participate – about 100 million more than last year," Alibaba said in a statement.

Taylor Swift, whose latest album "Lover" has broken records in China, will headline this year's opening gala alongside local celebrities like Jackson Yee. Swift also performed at Prime Day concert for rival Amazon.com earlier this year.

Alibaba's Singles' Day celebrations have featured U.S. singer Mariah Carey and musician Pharrell Williams in the past.

Livestreamers are also set to play a prominent role in product promotions this year, as Alibaba increasingly turns to online video influencers to increase engagement on its app.

It has partnered with Kuaishou and Douyin, two popular Chinese video apps, to help it broadcast product promotions, and in the run-up to the show even roped in U.S. celebrity entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, who launched a Tmall stream to promote her KKW line of beauty products.

For a graphic on Alibaba's Singles' Day, see https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/SINGLES-DAY-ALIBABA/0H001BHN331S/eikon.png

INTENSE COMPETITION

Its heavy marketing campaign underscores intensifying competition with smaller rivals such as Pinduoduo which have outsmarted Alibaba in second- and third-tier cities with deep discounts and group-buying deals.

Alibaba has been trying to expand its customer base beyond its core first- and second-tier city shoppers to less developed areas to combat slowing retail sales growth, describing it as a key strategy for the firm this year.

Pinduoduo will be also holding its own "Singles' Day" events on the same day.

The e-commerce upstart has signaled its intentions to break Alibaba and rival JD.com's stronghold on wealthy Chinese shoppers, saying that half of the app's users now hail from first- and second-tier cities.

Alibaba also faces challenges of a regulatory crackdown and a slowing economy, hurt by U.S.-China trade tensions.

Ahead of the Nov. 11 event, China warned Alibaba and JD.com to stop practices that could be deemed as monopolistic, state media reported earlier this month.

By Josh Horwitz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.42% 1788.2 Delayed Quote.19.56%
JD.COM, INC. 1.25% 33.28 Delayed Quote.57.05%
PINDUODUO INC. -0.41% 43.31 Delayed Quote.93.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JD.COM, INC.
03:14aWith discounts galore and Taylor Swift, Alibaba eyes another record Singles' ..
RE
12:45aJD COM : Helps Farms Go Digital to Bring Safer, Heathier Food to Chinese Custome..
PU
11/07JD COM : Liu resigns from China parliament advisory body - state tv
RE
11/07JD COM : Opens It's Largest Offline Store to Date, and in Western China
PU
11/06China regulator warns e-commerce platforms to stop monopolistic practices
RE
11/05Malaysia OKs Gojek's entry, ride-hailing firm says talks still on
RE
11/05OPEN PLATFORM FOR DIGITAL SUPPLY CHA : The Next Wave of Efficiency
PU
11/02JD COM : China calls for businesses to shut down e-cigarette online shops
RE
11/01JD COM : Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise
RE
11/01JD COM : Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 564 B
EBIT 2019 3 990 M
Net income 2019 8 499 M
Finance 2019 35 278 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 41,4x
P/E ratio 2020 45,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 336 B
Chart JD.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
JD.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 259,71  CNY
Last Close Price 229,98  CNY
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qiang Dong Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nan Li Director-Strategy & Operations
Xuan De Huang Chief Financial Officer
Chi Ping Lau Director
Ming Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD.COM, INC.57.05%47 953
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING34.35%479 474
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%71 665
PINDUODUO INC.93.81%50 551
SHOPIFY INC.113.09%34 191
EBAY INC.26.47%28 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group