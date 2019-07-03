JD Sports Fashion : Result of AGM

3 July 2019

JD SPORTS FASHION PLC ('Company')

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019 - VOTING RESULTS

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 3 July 2019 at Hollinsbrook Way, Pilsworth, Bury, Lancashire, BL9 8RR at 1pm, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions not relating to ordinary business passed at the meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website at www.jdplc.com.

The full voting results can also be found on the Company's website at www.jdplc.com.

Although Resolution 2 (directors' remuneration report) and Resolutions 6 - 8 (re-election of the independent non-executive directors who are also members of the remuneration committee) were passed with the requisite majority, the Board acknowledges the votes against Resolution 2 by the shareholders as a whole and the votes against Resolutions 6 - 8 by the independent shareholders.

In light of these results and in view of the Company's recent entry into the FTSE 100, the Board considers that this is an appropriate time to carry out a review of its practices from a corporate governance perspective. The Company will engage with shareholders as part of this review and will focus, amongst other things, on remuneration issues. The Company will provide further information regarding the results of the same in due course.

The Company will announce its interim results on 10 September 2019.

Siobhan Mawdsley

Company Secretary

JD Sports Fashion Plc