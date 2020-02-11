Log in
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC

JD Sports Fashion : Watchdog says JDSports/Footasylum merger may leave shoppers worse off

02/11/2020 | 02:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: People pass a JD Sports store in London

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it believed a takeover of sports retailer Footasylum by JD Sports could leave shoppers worse off, and forcing a sale of the business might be the only way to protect consumer interests.

The watchdog said it was concerned that the loss of high street competition resulting from the merger could mean shoppers see fewer discounts from clearance sales and promotions, a lower quality of customer service and less choice in stores and online.

The CMA said it would ask for views on its provisional findings by March 3 and possible remedies by 25 February and will assess all evidence provided before making a final decision. The deadline for its final report has been extended to May 11.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Clara Denina)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 5 955 M
EBIT 2020 507 M
Net income 2020 317 M
Finance 2020 341 M
Yield 2020 0,23%
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
EV / Sales2021 1,19x
Capitalization 8 234 M
Chart JD SPORTS FASHION PLC
Duration : Period :
JD Sports Fashion plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD SPORTS FASHION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 851,33  GBp
Last Close Price 846,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Alan Cowgill Executive Chairman
Neil James Greenhalgh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Marvin Leslie Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin William Oliver Davies Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Heather Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC1.03%10 508
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.1.27%106 222
KERING-3.88%77 388
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-8.04%55 044
ROSS STORES0.87%40 977
HENNES & MAURITZ7.10%35 628
Categories
