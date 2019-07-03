Log in
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC

JD SPORTS FASHION PLC

(JD.)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/03 04:27:50 am
621.6 GBp   +3.19%
04:19aJD SPORTS FASHION : says confident of meeting profit expectations
RE
02:08aJD SPORTS FASHION : AGM Statement
PU
07/02JD SPORTS FASHION PLC : The trend should regain control
News 
News

JD Sports Fashion : says confident of meeting profit expectations

07/03/2019 | 04:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People pass a JD Sports store in London

(Reuters) - JD Sports, Britain's biggest sportswear retailer, said on Wednesday it was on track to at least meet market expectations for annual profit, helped by sales at newly opened stores and growing demand for athleisure wear.

The company, which recently bought U.S.-based Finish Line and smaller rival Footasylum, said it opened 29 new stores in the period to June 29, mainly in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia.

JD Sports has been riding millennials' fondness for athleisure wear, which powered better than expected full-year earnings earlier this year.

The company said it was confident of delivering headline annual pretax profit at least equal to current consensus market expectations.

It also expects to achieve "encouraging" like-for-like sales growth in its core sports fashion business, both in the UK and other global markets since reporting its annual results for the year ended Feb. 2.

"We didn't expect such high level of sales growth to persist, but it has," Peel Hunt analysts said, calling the like-for-like growth highly impressive.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 587 M
EBIT 2019 353 M
Net income 2019 271 M
Finance 2019 74,2 M
Yield 2019 0,30%
P/E ratio 2019 21,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 5 863 M
Chart JD SPORTS FASHION PLC
Duration : Period :
JD Sports Fashion PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JD SPORTS FASHION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 6,10  GBP
Last Close Price 6,02  GBP
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Alan Cowgill Executive Chairman
Neil James Greenhalgh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Marvin Leslie Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin William Oliver Davies Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Heather Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC72.71%7 383
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL18.70%93 330
KERING27.94%74 683
FAST RETAILING CO LTD20.31%61 479
ROSS STORES18.97%35 806
HENNES & MAURITZ32.66%29 675
