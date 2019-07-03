JD Sports Fashion : says confident of meeting profit expectations

The company, which recently bought U.S.-based Finish Line and smaller rival Footasylum, said it opened 29 new stores in the period to June 29, mainly in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia.

JD Sports has been riding millennials' fondness for athleisure wear, which powered better than expected full-year earnings earlier this year.

The company said it was confident of delivering headline annual pretax profit at least equal to current consensus market expectations.

It also expects to achieve "encouraging" like-for-like sales growth in its core sports fashion business, both in the UK and other global markets since reporting its annual results for the year ended Feb. 2.

"We didn't expect such high level of sales growth to persist, but it has," Peel Hunt analysts said, calling the like-for-like growth highly impressive.

