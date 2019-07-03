JD Sports Fashion : says confident of profit meeting expectations
07/03/2019 | 02:28am EDT
(Reuters) - JD Sports, Britain's biggest sportswear retailer, said on Wednesday it was on track to deliver headline annual pretax profit at least equal to current consensus market expectations as it opened new stores.
The company said it had continued to achieve "encouraging" like-for-like sales growth in its core sports fashion both in the UK and other global markets.
(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)