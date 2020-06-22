JD Sports Fashion : says exploring options for Go Outdoors

JD Sports Fashion said on Monday it is exploring several options for its loss-making outdoor clothing business, which has been put under a moratorium to temporarily shield it from any potential legal action from creditors.

The sportswear retailer, which bought Go Outdoors more than three years ago for 112 million pounds, said administrators have not yet been appointed for the subsidiary, responding to a Sky News report https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-jd-owned-go-outdoors-on-brink-of-administration-12011525.

Sky News had reported on Saturday that JD filed a notice of intention to appoint Deloitte as administrator to Go, which employs about 2,300 people.

"During this moratorium, Go's creditors cannot take legal action or continue with any existing legal proceedings against the company without the Court's permission," the company said in a statement.

With around 66 stores, mostly in out-of-town retail parks, Go has been struggling with significant losses as sales continued to decline.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)