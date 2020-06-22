Log in
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC

JD SPORTS FASHION PLC

(JD.)
  Report
06/22 03:55:14 am
638.5 GBX   -1.31%
03:37aJD SPORTS FASHION : says exploring options for Go Outdoors
RE
05/06UK watchdog orders JD Sports to sell Footasylum
RE
04/24JD Sports scraps final dividend, chairman opts for 75% salary cut
RE
JD Sports Fashion : says exploring options for Go Outdoors

06/22/2020 | 03:37am EDT
People pass a JD Sports store in London

JD Sports Fashion said on Monday it is exploring several options for its loss-making outdoor clothing business, which has been put under a moratorium to temporarily shield it from any potential legal action from creditors.

The sportswear retailer, which bought Go Outdoors more than three years ago for 112 million pounds, said administrators have not yet been appointed for the subsidiary, responding to a Sky News report https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-jd-owned-go-outdoors-on-brink-of-administration-12011525.

Sky News had reported on Saturday that JD filed a notice of intention to appoint Deloitte as administrator to Go, which employs about 2,300 people.

"During this moratorium, Go's creditors cannot take legal action or continue with any existing legal proceedings against the company without the Court's permission," the company said in a statement.

With around 66 stores, mostly in out-of-town retail parks, Go has been struggling with significant losses as sales continued to decline.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Financials
Sales 2020 5 959 M 7 375 M 7 375 M
Net income 2020 311 M 385 M 385 M
Net cash 2020 298 M 368 M 368 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 6 297 M 7 787 M 7 793 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 50 362
Free-Float 44,2%
