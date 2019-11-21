DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

JDC Group AG: 20 per cent growth in revenues leads to jump in earnings

21.11.2019 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Quarterly Figures for the JDC Group: 20 per cent growth in revenues leads to jump in earnings

- Revenues increase by roughly 20 per cent in the first nine months of 2019, rising to EUR 79.6 million, expand by 24% in third quarter

- EBITDA increases by 45 per cent in the first nine months and by 100 per cent in the third quarter

- Placement of corporate shares closes early owing to extremely high demand

JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) confirmed the long-term trend of increasing growth with today's release of the company's performance figures.

Revenues in the first nine months increased by around 20 per cent to EUR 79.6 million (9M 2018: EUR 66.4 million). The third quarter proved even more vigorous with a growth rate of 24%.

Revenues of the Advisortech division increased by around 22 per cent to EUR 66.5 million. The Advisory segment was able to increase its revenues in the first 9 months of 2019 by roughly 8 per cent to EUR 19.3 million and accelerated growth in the third quarter to 11%.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 45 per cent to EUR 2.8 million (9M 2018: EUR 1.9 million). Viewing the third quarter in isolation, EBITDA grew by more than 100% to EUR 0.45 million (9M 2018: EUR -0.07 million).

This favourable trend results primarily from an increase in sales and earnings in the Advisortech segment, although scarcely any revenue was received from the new partnerships with Sparda Baden-Württemberg, BMW and comdirect Bank. However, the Advisory segment is also back on a double-digit growth track in the third quarter.

In order to refinance outstanding shares of the JDC subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH of over EUR 15 million (maturing in May of 2020), the subsidiary is currently issuing a new bond of up to EUR 25 million. Owing to strong demand, placement could to be closed ahead of schedule. As a consequence, financing of the JDC Group is secured long-term.

"We are very pleased with the results for the first 9 months", said Ralph Konrad, Chief Financial Officer at JDC Group, commenting on the quarterly figures. "Due to the summer break, the third quarter is normally the worst quarter in the year in our sector. The fact that we were able to grow more strongly in that quarter than in the other quarters shows that company performance will continue moving in the right direction."

"In recent days and weeks we have been able to enjoy the success of months of hard work and preparations: Following a seven-month-long ownership control procedure, the global corporation Great-West Lifeco has now become an anchor shareholder; comdirect Bank's insurance broker went live using JDC technology; we were able to secure Volkswagen Bank as a key account and most recently we also managed to secure long-term financing of the JDC Group through placement of new bonds", adds Dr Sebastian Grabmaier (CEO). "In addition, we are pleased that company growth has continued to accelerate and earnings have shown sustained improvement as a result of our digitisation strategy. We can now look forward with confidence to the fourth quarter and into the new year 2020."

The relevant key figures for the third quarter and for the first nine months of 2019 are as follows:

(in kEUR) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Dev. YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Dev. Revenues 27,037 21,890 24% 79,550 66,364 20% - thereof Advisortech 22,133 17,961 23% 66,538 54,411 22% - thereof Advisory 6,428 5,794 11% 19,287 17,904 8% - thereof Holding/Cons. -1,524 -1,865 18% -6,275 -5,951 -5% EBITDA 453 -69 >100% 2,820 1,945 45% EBITA -16 -542 97% 1,471 711 >100% EBIT -421 -842 50% 360 -189 >100%

The JDC Group confirms its guidance with revenues of EUR 110 million and significantly improved earnings for 2019.

The Letter to Shareholders for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2019 along with additional information on JDC Group AG can be found at www.jdcgroup.de.

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) stands for modern financial advice and intelligent financial technology for advisors and customers. In the "Advisortech" business unit, via our subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie., we provide our customers and advisors with modern advisory and administration technology. While many sales and distribution partners perceive the technological transformation as a problem and the young Fintech companies as the new competitors, we perceive the "technology" factor to be a great opportunity. Solutions from the "Advisortech" business unit help advisors, brokers, banks and other intermediaries to take even better care of their customers and generate increased sales in their earnings. In the "Advisory" segment, we procure financial products for private end customers via free advisors using the FiNUM Group. With over 16,000 connected sales partners we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking region.

Disclaimer:

The Directors of JDC Group AG hold a participating interest in JDC Group AG and have a self-interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this release.

Contact:JDC Group AGRalf FunkeInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 611 890 5750Email: funke@jdcgroup.de