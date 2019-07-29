DGAP-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG approves buy-back programme for its own shares in a volume of up to 656,423 shares worth a maximum of EUR 5 mil.



29-Jul-2019 / 14:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Exercising the authorisation granted by the shareholders' meeting of 24 August 2018 and with Supervisory Board approval, the Management Board for JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) today agreed on a buy-back programme involving up to 656,423 of the company's shares (corresponding to a maximum of up to approx. 5% of company share capital) for a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 5,000,000.00. The shares may be used for any of the purposes stipulated in the authorisation from the shareholders' meeting of 24 August 2018. This also includes, in particular the use of the shares as consideration within the context of acquiring companies and in servicing employee share option programmes.

The buy-back programme will begin on 05 August 2019 and end on 30 July 2020.

The buy-back programme is being held in compliance with the provisions of Articles 5, 14 and 15 of (EU) Directive No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Directive) in conjunction with the provisions of the Commission (EU) delegated Directive No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (delegated directive), excepting with regard to the purpose of reacquisition. This is more broadly formulated than stipulated in Art. 5(2) of the Market Abuse Directive.

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) stands for modern financial advice and intelligent financial technology for advisors and customers. In the "Advisortech" business unit, we provide our customers and advisors with modern advisory and administration technology using the Jung, DMS & Cie. Groups. While many sales and distribution partners perceive the technological transformation as a problem and the young Fintech companies as the new competitors, we perceive the "technology" factor to be a great opportunity. Solutions from the "Advisortech" business unit will help advisors in the future to take even better care of their customers and generate increased sales in their earnings. In the "Advisory" segment, we procure financial products for private end customers via free advisors, brokers and financial distributors using the FiNUM Group. With over 16,000 connected sales partners, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking region.

Disclaimer:

The Directors of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier and Ralph Konrad, hold a significant participating interest in JDC Group AG and have a self-interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this release.

