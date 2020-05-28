DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG starts the year with strong growth



28.05.2020 / 07:30

JDC Group AG starts the year with strong growth

- Q1 revenues increase by 17% to EUR 31.4 million

- EBITDA increases by 24% to EUR 2.2 million, EBIT by 34% to EUR 1.1 million

- Outlook for 2020 remains positive, guidance confirmed

JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) demonstrates the effectiveness of the Group's growth strategy with today's release on the performance in the first quarter of 2020.

Consolidated revenues increased significantly in the first three months of 2020, by around 17%, to EUR 31.4 million (Q1 2019: EUR 26.8 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by roughly 24% to kEUR 2,195 (Q1 2019: kEUR 1,775). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by around 34% to kEUR 1,091 (Q1 2019: kEUR 816).

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, JDC was also able to report the successful conclusion of two further collaborations: Firstly, Boehringer Ingelheim Secura Versicherungsvermittlungs GmbH (BI Secura), the in-house broker for the pharmaceutical group Boehringer, has concluded an exclusive cooperation agreement with Jung, DMS & Cie. for the management of employee transactions. Secondly, InsureDirect24 Assekuranz GmbH, the general agency for Nürnberger Versicherung that serves the direct customers of the Nuremberg insurance group, will in future handle processing and billing for its customer contracts using the JDC platform technology.

"We are fully satisfied with the development in the first quarter", says Ralph Konrad, CFO of JDC Group AG, about the company's figures. "The current platform is growing very nicely while maintaining a stable cost base. Additional key clients will "go live" over the course of 2020. With the resulting increase in gross profit, earnings in the Advisortech division will scale further. Our Advisory division has also met our expectations in full in the first quarter and shown significant improvement."

At the end of the quarter, the equity ratio rose to 34.9% from 29.8% at the end of the year.

The key figures for the first three months of 2020 are as follows:

At a glance Changes compared Q1 2020 Q1 2019 to previous year TEUR TEUR in % Umsatzerlöse 31,439 26,811 17.3 thereof Advisortech 27,115 23,437 15.7 thereof Advisory 7,070 6,016 17.5 thereof Holding / Konsolidierung -2,746 -2,642 -3.9 EBITDA 2,195 1,775 23.7 EBIT 1,091 816 33.7 EBT 724 496 46.0 Net profit 699 490 42.7

"In spite of the coronavirus crisis, the company's results for the first quarter of 2020 were very encouraging and confirm our growth forecast", says Dr Sebastian Grabmaier, CEO of JDC Group AG. "All in all, our business has been able to navigate remarkably well through this crisis. Even in April, when comprehensive 'social distancing' measures brought many parts of social and commercial life to a standstill, the number of applications for new business still exceeded prior year's level. The number of contracts transferred onto our insurance platform in April even tripled. I would like to thank our employees in this respect, who have demonstrated both strong commitment and great flexibility and creativity in dealing with this crisis."

In 2020, the company expects revenues to increase to EUR 125 to 132 million, based on cooperation agreements that have already been signed, and also expects to see a further increase in EBITDA. If the effects of the COVID-19 crisis lead to a severe recession or an additional period of lockdown, this could of course also have an impact on the business development of JDC Group AG.

The Letter to Shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 and further information on JDC Group AG can be found at www.jdcgroup.de.

The interim report for the first half of 2020 will be published on 20 August 2020.

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) stands for modern financial advice and intelligent financial technology for advisors and customers. In the "Advisortech" business unit, via our subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie., we provide our customers and advisors with modern advisory and administration technology. While many sales and distribution partners perceive the technological transformation as a problem and the young Fintech companies as the new competitors, we perceive the "technology" factor to be a great opportunity. Solutions from the "Advisortech" business unit help advisors, brokers, banks and other intermediaries to take even better care of their customers and generate increased sales in their earnings. In the "Advisory" segment, we procure financial products for private end customers via free advisors using the FiNUM Group. With over 16,000 connected sales partners we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking region.

Disclaimer:

The Directors of JDC Group AG hold a participating interest in JDC Group AG and have a self-interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this release.

