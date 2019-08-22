DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

JDC Group AG: JDC Group further increases revenues and earnings



22.08.2019 / 07:00

JDC Group further increases revenues and earnings

- Revenues increase by around 18 per cent to EUR 52.5 million in the first half of 2019

- EBITDA increases by 18 per cent in the first half-year and by 57 per cent in the second quarter

- Additional contract wins in the outsourcing segment expected in the second half-year

JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) has confirmed the success of the Group's strategy in the first half of 2019 with the figures released today.

Revenues increased by around 18 per cent to EUR 52.5 million (H1 2018: EUR 44.5 million). Revenues of the Advisortech division increased by around 22 per cent to EUR 44.4 million. The Advisory division increased its revenues by around 6 per cent to EUR 12.9 million.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by roughly 18 per cent to EUR 2.4 million (H1 2018: EUR 2.0 million). When looking at the second quarter in isolation, the EBITDA grew by 57% to EUR 0.84 million (Q2 2018: EUR 0.53 million).

The positive performance results primarily from an increase in revenues and earnings in the Advisortech segment. The outsourcing agreed with Sparda Bank Baden Württemberg and Rheinland Versicherung has started successfully and will contribute even more significantly to sales growth in the second half of the year. The first half-year does not include any revenues from the cooperations with comdirect and BMW.

"We are fully satisfied with the development in the first half of the year", Ralph Konrad, CFO of the JDC Group, says about the figures. "The fact that we also experienced double-digit growth in the second quarter and were able to scale the earnings, although we have not yet processed any earnings from BMW and comdirect, shows that we are on a stable growth course."

"In the coming weeks and months, we intend to go live with additional outsourcing projects using our market-leading settlement platform and gain new key accounts", adds Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier (CEO). "With this, we ultimately intend to establish JDC as an outsourcing partner for large financial intermediaries in Central Europe. In the long term we want to become the market leading provider for the settlement of private client insurance business for brokers, large brokers, banks, company-affiliated brokers and insurance sales companies."

The significant key figures for the second quarter and first half of 2019 are as follows:

(in kEUR) Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change Revenues 25,702 22,010 17% 52,513 44,474 18% - Thereof Advisortech 20,967 17,972 17% 44,404 36,450 22% - Thereof Advisory 6,843 6,059 13% 12,859 12,110 6% - Thereof Holding/Cons. -2,108 -2,021 -4% -4,750 -4,086 -16% EBITDA 838 534 57% 2,367 2,014 18% EBIT -22 -167 87% 781 653 20% EBT -284 -492 42% 206 70 >100% Net profit -360 -619 42% 145 -210 >100%

The JDC Group confirms its guidance with revenues of EUR 110 million and significantly improved earnings for 2019.

The interim report for the first half and second quarter of 2019 and further information on JDC Group AG can be found at www.jdcgroup.de.

The Letter to Shareholders for the 3rd quarter will be published on 21 November 2019.

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) stands for modern financial advice and intelligent financial technology for advisors and customers. In the "Advisortech" business unit, via our subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie., we provide our customers and advisors with modern advisory and administration technology. While many sales and distribution partners perceive the technological transformation as a problem and the young Fintech companies as the new competitors, we perceive the "technology" factor to be a great opportunity. Solutions from the "Advisortech" business unit help advisors, brokers, banks and other intermediaries to take even better care of their customers and generate increased sales in their earnings. In the "Advisory" segment, we procure financial products for private end customers via free advisors using the FiNUM Group. With over 16,000 connected sales partners we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking region.

