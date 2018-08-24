DGAP-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

JDC Group AG: JDC Group successfully places cash capital increase among institutional investors



24-Aug-2018 / 09:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



JDC Group successfully places cash capital increase among institutional investors Overall 1,193,490 new shares placed in the course of the transaction

Placement price set to EUR 8.70 per share

JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37), the leading advisortech company in Europe, today successfully concluded its capital increase, which was announced yesterday. Overall 1,193,490 new shares were placed among qualified investors within a private placement. The placement price was set to EUR 8.70 per new share.

In the course of the transaction the share capital of JDC Group AG was raised from EUR 11,934,971.00 by EUR 1,193,490.00 to EUR 13,128,461.00 against cash contributions subject to the exclusion of existing shareholders' subscription rights. The transaction was accompanied by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG, Frankfurt (Main).

The company receives gross proceeds of EUR 10,383,363.00 from the capital increase. The capital increase shall bolster JDC's equity to be prepared for future growth and especially potential acquisitions.

The new shares will be entitled to dividend payments as of 1 January 2018 and are expected to be included in the existed listing in the Open Market segment (Scale) of Deutsche Börse at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) as of 27 August 2018.





About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) stands for modern financial advice and intelligent financial technology for advisors and customers. In the "Advisortech" business unit, we provide our customers and advisors with modern advisory and administration technology using the Jung, DMS & Cie. Groups. While many sales and distribution partners perceive the technological transformation as a problem and the young Fintech companies as the new competitors, we perceive the "technology" factor to be a great opportunity. Solutions from the "Advisortech" business unit will help advisors in the future to take even better care of their customers and generate increased sales in their earnings. In the "Advisory" segment, we procure financial products for private end customers via free advisors, brokers and financial distributors using the FiNUM Group. With over 16,000 connected sales partners, a portfolio of more than EUR 4.5 billion and over EUR 1.5 billion in product sales each year, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking region.



Disclaimer:

The Directors of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier and Ralph Konrad, hold a significant participating interest in JDC Group AG and have a self-interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this release.







Contact:

JDC Group AG



Ralf Funke

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 611 890 5750

Email: funke@jdcgroup.de JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37), the leading advisortech company in Europe, today successfully concluded its capital increase, which was announced yesterday. Overall 1,193,490 new shares were placed among qualified investors within a private placement. The placement price was set to EUR 8.70 per new share.In the course of the transaction the share capital of JDC Group AG was raised from EUR 11,934,971.00 by EUR 1,193,490.00 to EUR 13,128,461.00 against cash contributions subject to the exclusion of existing shareholders' subscription rights. The transaction was accompanied by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG, Frankfurt (Main).The company receives gross proceeds of EUR 10,383,363.00 from the capital increase. The capital increase shall bolster JDC's equity to be prepared for future growth and especially potential acquisitions.The new shares will be entitled to dividend payments as of 1 January 2018 and are expected to be included in the existed listing in the Open Market segment (Scale) of Deutsche Börse at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) as of 27 August 2018.JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) stands for modern financial advice and intelligent financial technology for advisors and customers. In the "Advisortech" business unit, we provide our customers and advisors with modern advisory and administration technology using the Jung, DMS & Cie. Groups. While many sales and distribution partners perceive the technological transformation as a problem and the young Fintech companies as the new competitors, we perceive the "technology" factor to be a great opportunity. Solutions from the "Advisortech" business unit will help advisors in the future to take even better care of their customers and generate increased sales in their earnings. In the "Advisory" segment, we procure financial products for private end customers via free advisors, brokers and financial distributors using the FiNUM Group. With over 16,000 connected sales partners, a portfolio of more than EUR 4.5 billion and over EUR 1.5 billion in product sales each year, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking region.The Directors of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier and Ralph Konrad, hold a significant participating interest in JDC Group AG and have a self-interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this release.Contact:JDC Group AGRalf FunkeInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 611 890 5750Email: funke@jdcgroup.de 24-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

