JDC Group AG: JDC-Group wins major corporate clients



07.04.2020 / 07:30

JDC-Group wins major corporate clients

- Boehringer Ingelheim Secura Versicherungsvermittlungs GmbH (BI Secura) and JDC-subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie. agree on an exclusive contract to transfer the processing of insurance transactions.

- Further InsureDirect24 Assekuranz GmbH, the General Agent of Nürnberger Versicherung servicing the direct clients of Nürnberger Versicherungsgruppe, will use the JDC platform technology to transact and process their clients' contracts.

As part of these two cooperations, Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JDC Group AG, will provide the administrative and sales platform and take over all administrative and billing processes. BI Secura and InsureDirect24 will transfer all of their clients' insurance contracts to the JDC platform and will transact all new business through JDC's IT and platform infrastructure.

Customers of BI Secura and InsureDirect24 will benefit from both JDC's most advanced client service technology and JDC's digital finance and insurance wallet "allesmeins". With the cooperations with BI Secura and InsureDirect24 - similar to the contracts with Lufthansa-subsidiary Albatros and BMW-subsidiary Bavaria Wirtschaftsagentur - JDC can further increase the utilisation of its existing platform.

"We are pleased to be working with BI Secura, which as the captive broker of Boehringer Ingelheim is servicing Boehringer's employees in all insurance matters. And also with InsureDirect24, which is the general agent in charge of all direct business of Nürnberger Versicherungsgruppe", emphasises Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier, CEO of JDC Group. "The trust expressed by our new partners shows that we are on the right path with our platform technology for the automatization and digitization of business processes in the finance- and insurance industry. Also with the two new cooperations, we will grow our commission income against all market trends in the current Corona-crisis-environment and deliver continuously growing earnings", Grabmaier is adding.

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) stands for modern financial advice and intelligent financial technology for advisors and customers. In the "Advisortech" business unit, via our subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie., we provide our customers and advisors with modern advisory and administration technology. While many sales and distribution partners perceive the technological transformation as a problem and the young Fintech companies as the new competitors, we perceive the "technology" factor to be a great opportunity. Solutions from the "Advisortech" business unit help advisors, brokers, banks and other intermediaries to take even better care of their customers and generate increased sales in their earnings. In the "Advisory" segment, we procure financial products for private end customers via free advisors using the FiNUM Group. With over 16,000 connected sales partners we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking region.

JDC Group AG