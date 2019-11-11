Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  JDC Group AG    A8A   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(A8A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JDC Group AG: JDC and Volkswagen Bank agree to a 5-year contract to transfer processing of insurance transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 01:37am EST

DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Contract
JDC Group AG: JDC and Volkswagen Bank agree to a 5-year contract to transfer processing of insurance transactions

11.11.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


JDC and Volkswagen Bank agree to a 5-year contract to transfer processing of insurance transactions

- JDC client portfolio grows by an additional 100,000 clients

- Reaffirms growth strategy aimed at discriminating clients

 

Volkswagen Bank, which is part of the Volkswagen Group, and Jung, DMS & Cie. Pro GmbH, part of JDC group, have signed a minimum 5-year partnership agreement for transacting and brokering of insurance products in the non-mobility insurance sector.

Volkswagen Bank plans to transfer over 100,000 insurance contracts to JDC's platform and will transact all new business through JDC's IT and infrastructure. In addition, Volkswagen Bank is entrusting JDC with the complete, all-round support of its clients through the JDC service team.

By doing so, Volkswagen Bank will be able to significantly reduce its IT investments and focus its own resources on professional online sales through a premium client service. Conversely, JDC can expand utilisation of its existing platform and thus achieve an above-average margin on sales.

"After extensive review and intensive discussions, we are pleased to be able to normalise our collaboration through long-term partnership agreements. Volkswagen Bank is one of the leading staffing brokers with a high degree of online expertise that provides its customers with wide-ranging and proficient service," said Ralph Konrad, CFO of JDC Group AG, in commenting on this ground-breaking agreement for JDC.

"The partnership between Volkswagen Bank and JDC shows that digitisation is dramatically altering structures in the marketplace. Intermediaries of all kinds no longer want to keep increasingly complex administrative matters in-house", adds Dr Sebastian Grabmaier, JDC Group AG CEO. "We, on the other hand, are fully focused on automating and digitising business processes involved with brokering financial products. This promises significant benefits and synergies, in particular for larger market participants. That's why we have the fullest confidence in our platform model and see the partnership with Volkswagen Bank as yet another confirmation of the success of our strategy."

You can find further information on the company and affiliates at www.jdcgroup.de.

About JDC Group AG
JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) stands for modern financial advice and intelligent financial technology for advisors and customers. In the "Advisortech" business unit, via our subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie., we provide our customers and advisors with modern advisory and administration technology. While many sales and distribution partners perceive the technological transformation as a problem and the young Fintech companies as the new competitors, we perceive the "technology" factor to be a great opportunity. Solutions from the "Advisortech" business unit help advisors, brokers, banks and other intermediaries to take even better care of their customers and generate increased sales in their earnings. In the "Advisory" segment, we procure financial products for private end customers via free advisors using the FiNUM Group. With over 16,000 connected sales partners we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking region.

Disclaimer:
The Directors of JDC Group AG hold a participating interest in JDC Group AG and have a self-interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this release.




Contact:
JDC Group AG

Ralf Funke
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 611 890 5750
Email: funke@jdcgroup.de

11.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Kormoranweg 1
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 611 890 575-0
Fax: +49 (0) 611 890 575-99
E-mail: info@jdcgroup.de
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37
WKN: A0B9N3
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 908943

 
End of News DGAP News Service

908943  11.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=908943&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JDC GROUP AG
01:37aJDC GROUP AG : JDC and Volkswagen Bank agree to a 5-year contract to transfer pr..
EQ
11/08JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/07JDC GROUP AG : Prospectus for new bond approved, offer deadlines specified
EQ
11/01JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/28JDC GROUP AG : Issuance of a secured 5.5 % corporate bond with a total volume of..
EQ
10/28JDC GROUP AG : Issuance of a secured 5.5 % corporate bond with a total volume of..
EQ
10/25JDC GROUP AG : Participation by Canadian Great-West Group complete
EQ
10/25JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/23JDC GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/22JDC GROUP AG : JDC Group and comdirect sign five-year contract
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 112 M
EBIT 2019 2,00 M
Net income 2019 1,00 M
Debt 2019 6,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 124x
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 80,6 M
Chart JDC GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
JDC Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JDC GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,10  €
Last Close Price 6,18  €
Spread / Highest target 78,0%
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sebastian Josef Grabmaier Chief Executive Officer
Jens Harig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralph Konrad Chief Financial Officer
Jörg Keimer Member-Supervisory Board
Emmerich G. Kretzenbacher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JDC GROUP AG-11.20%89
CITIC LIMITED-14.17%38 743
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED26.77%31 826
NATIXIS-2.35%14 861
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.39.39%10 962
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-13.99%6 242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group