JDC GROUP AG
JDC Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/29/2018 | 05:25pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.08.2018 / 17:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Hallmann Holding International Investment GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klemens
Last name(s): Hallmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.70 EUR 1044000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.7000 EUR 1044000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Kormoranweg 1
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44473  29.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
