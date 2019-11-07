JDC Group AG: Prospectus for new bond approved, offer deadlines specified

DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Prospectus for new bond approved, offer deadlines specified

- Approved securities prospectus accessible online effective immediately

- Public offer and private placement from 11 November 2019 until prospectively 27 November 2019 - 12:00 p.m. CET

- Exchange offer from 11 November 2019 until prospectively 22 November 2019 - 6:00 p.m. CET



Yesterday evening, the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF") approved the securities prospectus for the new bond of Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JDC Group AG. Effective immediately, the securities prospectus is available on the websites of the issuer (www.anleihe2019.jungdms.de) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu). As already published last week, the secured corporate bond with ISIN DE000A2YN1M1 has a term of five years, the issuing volume is up to EUR 25 million and the interest rate is 5.5 % per annum.

The offer deadline for the public offer and private placement to qualified investors runs from 11 November 2019 until prospectively 27 November 2019 - 12:00 p.m. CET. The exchange offer, at a ratio of 1:1 to the owners of the Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH bond 2015/2020, will also start on 11 November 2019, but will end shortly thereafter on 22 November 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The exchange will occur at the nominal amount plus accrued interest, with investors also receiving an additional amount in cash of EUR 10.00 per exchanged debenture. The inclusion of the corporate bond 2019/2024 in trading in the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will occur on the issuing date, i.e. prospectively on 2 December 2019.

The inflow of funds from this issuance will be used to refinance the outstanding bond (ISIN DE000A14J9D9) maturing on 21 May 2020 as well as to finance the further organic and inorganic growth of the JDC Group. In recent years, the JDC Group has utilised the funds from bond 2015/2020 to successfully develop a white-label platform whose technology enables major customers as well as all other associated brokers from front-end to back-end to benefit from a comprehensive settlement architecture from a single source. Outsourcing contracts with several major customers were implemented in 2019 and are now generating scaling effects and increasing recurring income.

The transaction will be supported by BankM - representative for flatex Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany - in its function as Global Coordinator and Bookrunner, with GBR Financial Services GmbH acting as the selling agent.

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) stands for modern financial advice and intelligent financial technology for advisors and customers. In the "Advisortech" business unit, via our subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie., we provide our customers and advisors with modern advisory and administration technology. While many sales and distribution partners perceive the technological transformation as a problem and the young Fintech companies as the new competitors, we perceive the "technology" factor to be a great opportunity. Solutions from the "Advisortech" business unit help advisors, brokers, banks and other intermediaries to take even better care of their customers and generate increased sales in their earnings. In the "Advisory" segment, we procure financial products for private end customers via free advisors using the FiNUM Group. With over 16,000 connected sales partners we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking region.

Important note:

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities and is not intended for distribution, transmission or publication, whether directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any country in which the distribution of this publication is unlawful.

The securities which form the subject of this publication shall be offered by the issuer exclusively within the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg by means of a public tender offer on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF") and within the context of a private placement with qualified investors in Germany and in certain jurisdictions in the European Economic Area and Switzerland, where applicable.

In particular, the securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended ("Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the relevant registration requirements.

This publication does not constitute a prospectus. The investment decisions of interested investors with respect to the securities mentioned in this publication should be made solely on the basis of the prospectus to be prepared by the issuer in connection with the public tender offer of such securities and the terms and conditions of the bonds.

