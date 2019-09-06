JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 06 September 2019

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

5th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 02 September 2019 until and including 06 September 2019 a number of 15,893 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 02 September 2019 550 5.5000 3,025.00 03 September 2019 1,950 5.4446 10,617.00 04 September 2019 2,761 5.4622 15,081.06 05 September 2019 8,632 5.6183 48,497.44 06 September 2019 2,000 5.7000 11,400.00 Total 15,893 5.5761 88,620.50

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to 34,789.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 06 September 2019

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board