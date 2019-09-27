Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  JDC Group AG    A8A   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(A8A)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/27 08:40:28 am
6.3 EUR   -0.94%
08:25aJDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/20JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/13JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 08:25am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

27.09.2019 / 14:23
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 27 September 2019

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

8th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 23 September 2019 until and including 27 September 2019 a number of 7,500 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
23 September 2019 2,000 5.9550 11,910.00
24 September 2019 3,300 6.1485 20,290.00
25 September 2019 1,050 6.3143 6,630.00
26 September 2019 1,150 6.2693 7,209.74
Total 7,500 6.1386 46,039.74
 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to 54,089.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 27 September 2019

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board


27.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Kormoranweg 1
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

881729  27.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=881729&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JDC GROUP AG
08:25aJDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/20JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/13JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/06JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/30JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/23JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/22JDC GROUP AG : JDC Group further increases revenues and earnings
EQ
08/19JDC GROUP AG : Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH und Bavaria Wirtschaftsagentur GmbH si..
EQ
08/16JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/09JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 112 M
EBIT 2019 2,00 M
Net income 2019 1,00 M
Debt 2019 6,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 125x
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
Capitalization 83,2 M
Chart JDC GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
JDC Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JDC GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,10  €
Last Close Price 6,26  €
Spread / Highest target 75,7%
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sebastian Josef Grabmaier Chief Executive Officer
Jens Harig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralph Konrad Chief Financial Officer
Jörg Keimer Member-Supervisory Board
Emmerich G. Kretzenbacher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JDC GROUP AG-10.92%91
CITIC LTD-18.86%36 561
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD21.50%29 647
NATIXIS-8.55%12 978
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC34.88%11 016
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-17.48%5 882
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group