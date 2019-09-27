JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 27 September 2019

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

8th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 23 September 2019 until and including 27 September 2019 a number of 7,500 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 23 September 2019 2,000 5.9550 11,910.00 24 September 2019 3,300 6.1485 20,290.00 25 September 2019 1,050 6.3143 6,630.00 26 September 2019 1,150 6.2693 7,209.74 Total 7,500 6.1386 46,039.74

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to 54,089.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 27 September 2019

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board