JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 01 November 2019

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

13th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 28 October 2019 until and including 01 November 2019 a number of 7,150 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 28 October 2019 3,261 6.0985 19,887.10 29 October 2019 2,339 6.0872 14,237.88 30 October 2019 350 6.1000 2,135.00 31 October 2019 1,200 6.1000 7,320.00 Total 7,150 6.0951 43,579.98

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to 84,729.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board