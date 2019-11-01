Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  JDC Group AG    A8A   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(A8A)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 10:40am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

01.11.2019 / 15:37
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 01 November 2019

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

13th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 28 October 2019 until and including 01 November 2019 a number of 7,150 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
28 October 2019 3,261 6.0985 19,887.10
29 October 2019 2,339 6.0872 14,237.88
30 October 2019 350 6.1000 2,135.00
31 October 2019 1,200 6.1000 7,320.00
Total 7,150 6.0951 43,579.98
 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to 84,729.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 01 November 2019

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board


01.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Kormoranweg 1
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

902757  01.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=902757&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JDC GROUP AG
10:40aJDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/28JDC GROUP AG : Issuance of a secured 5.5 % corporate bond with a total volume of..
EQ
10/28JDC GROUP AG : Issuance of a secured 5.5 % corporate bond with a total volume of..
EQ
10/25JDC GROUP AG : Participation by Canadian Great-West Group complete
EQ
10/25JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/23JDC GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/22JDC GROUP AG : JDC Group and comdirect sign five-year contract
EQ
10/18JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/15JDC GROUP AG : Jung, DMS & Cie. Pool GmbH plans issuance of a new secured five-y..
EQ
10/11JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 112 M
EBIT 2019 2,00 M
Net income 2019 1,00 M
Debt 2019 6,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 122x
P/E ratio 2020 32,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
Capitalization 79,3 M
Chart JDC GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
JDC Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JDC GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,10  €
Last Close Price 6,08  €
Spread / Highest target 80,9%
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sebastian Josef Grabmaier Chief Executive Officer
Jens Harig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralph Konrad Chief Financial Officer
Jörg Keimer Member-Supervisory Board
Emmerich G. Kretzenbacher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JDC GROUP AG-14.85%88
CITIC LIMITED-15.16%38 229
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED23.26%31 185
NATIXIS-0.19%14 438
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.29.89%10 609
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-18.88%5 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group