JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 22 May 2020

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

41th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 18 May 2020 until and including 22 May 2020 a number of 2,235 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 18 May 2020 1,835 5.4961 10,085.30 20 May 2020 400 5.5200 2,208.00 Total 2,235 5.5004 12,293.30

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to 424,158.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 22 May 2020

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board