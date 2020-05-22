Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  JDC Group AG    A8A   DE000A0B9N37

JDC GROUP AG

(A8A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/22 07:30:00 am
5.51 EUR   +2.42%
07:20aJDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/15JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/08JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 07:20am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

22.05.2020 / 13:17
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 22 May 2020

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

41th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 18 May 2020 until and including 22 May 2020 a number of 2,235 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
18 May 2020 1,835 5.4961 10,085.30
20 May 2020 400 5.5200 2,208.00
Total 2,235 5.5004 12,293.30
 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to 424,158.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 22 May 2020

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board


22.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Kormoranweg 1
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1053405  22.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1053405&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JDC GROUP AG
07:20aJDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/15JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/08JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/04JDC GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/30JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/30JDC GROUP AG : JDC Group AG confirms positive results and outlook
EQ
04/24JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/17JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/09JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/07JDC GROUP AG : JDC-Group wins major corporate clients
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 126 M
EBIT 2020 3,13 M
Net income 2020 0,93 M
Debt 2020 11,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 76,9x
P/E ratio 2021 33,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 68,4 M
Chart JDC GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
JDC Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JDC GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,75 €
Last Close Price 5,38 €
Spread / Highest target 67,3%
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sebastian Josef Grabmaier Chief Executive Officer
Jens Harig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralph Konrad Chief Financial Officer
Jörg Keimer Member-Supervisory Board
Emmerich G. Kretzenbacher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JDC GROUP AG-21.57%75
CITIC LIMITED-28.89%27 796
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-24.58%23 194
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-27.32%8 114
NATIXIS-53.74%6 317
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-3.07%4 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group