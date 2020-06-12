JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 12 June 2020

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

44th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 08 June 2020 until and including 12 June 2020 a number of 10,400 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 08 June 2020 2,300 6.3948 14,708.00 09 June 2020 1,680 6.4321 10,806.00 10 June 2020 200 6.4600 1,292.00 11 June 2020 3,666 6.4667 23,707.04 12 June 2020 2,554 6.4469 16,465.30 Total 10,400 6.4402 66,978.34

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to 452,486.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 12 June 2020

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board