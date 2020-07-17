JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 17 July 2020

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

49th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 13 July 2020 until and including 17 July 2020 a number of 11,200 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 13 July 2020 10,300 7.8017 80,357.28 15 July 2020 900 8.1150 7,303.50 Total 11,200 7.8269 87,660.78

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to 498,286.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 17 July 2020

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board