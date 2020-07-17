Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/17 08:46:26 am
8.06 EUR   -0.49%
08:30aJDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/10JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/03JDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

07/17/2020 | 08:30am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
17.07.2020 / 14:28
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 17 July 2020

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

49th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 13 July 2020 until and including 17 July 2020 a number of 11,200 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 02 August 2019 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
13 July 2020 10,300 7.8017 80,357.28
15 July 2020 900 8.1150 7,303.50
Total 11,200 7.8269 87,660.78
 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 05 August 2019 amounts to 498,286.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 17 July 2020

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board


17.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
Financials
Sales 2020 126 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2020 0,42 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
Net Debt 2020 10,9 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 231x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 102 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 279
Free-Float 90,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,60 €
Last Close Price 8,10 €
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sebastian Josef Grabmaier Chief Executive Officer
Jens Harig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralph Konrad Chief Financial Officer
Jörg Keimer Member-Supervisory Board
Emmerich G. Kretzenbacher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JDC GROUP AG18.08%117
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-9.51%30 317
CITIC LIMITED-26.39%28 775
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-17.39%9 223
NATIXIS-38.61%8 753
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-4.19%4 781
