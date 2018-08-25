Log in
Jedinstvo Sevojno : announces RSD 2.6bn in consolidated sales for 1H 2018

08/25/2018 | 12:02am CEST

Jedinstvo ad Sevojno posted consolidated revenues, which includes operations of the parent company and its daughter firms, amounted to RSD 2.6bn in the period January-June of 2018, which is 20%lower compared to the same period of 2017.

Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) arrived at RSD 49.2m, down 59.5% vs. 2017, while consolidated net profit reached RSD 75.1m - an increase of 10.7% compared to the period January-June of 2017.

Total capital of the company amounted to RSD 5.1bn at the end of June, while consolidated book value of share was at RSD 16,780.9.

Disclaimer

Jedinstvo AD Sevojno published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 22:01:04 UTC
Financials (RSD)
Sales 2016 5 969 M
EBIT 2016 502 M
Net income 2016 409 M
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales 2016 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2017 -
Capitalization 1 524 M
Managers
NameTitle
Marko Batakovic Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Mica Micic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sneana Ristanovic Director-Economic & Financial Sector
Zoran Radibratovic Technical Director
Ninko Teic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEDINSTVO A.D. SEVOJNO15
TOPBUILD CORP-7.74%2 524
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB26.34%1 504
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC-38.51%1 476
REFRIGERATION ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING--.--%485
FUTUTECH BERHAD--.--%442
