Jedinstvo Sevojno : announces RSD 2.6bn in consolidated sales for 1H 2018

Jedinstvo ad Sevojno posted consolidated revenues, which includes operations of the parent company and its daughter firms, amounted to RSD 2.6bn in the period January-June of 2018, which is 20%lower compared to the same period of 2017.

Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) arrived at RSD 49.2m, down 59.5% vs. 2017, while consolidated net profit reached RSD 75.1m - an increase of 10.7% compared to the period January-June of 2017.

Total capital of the company amounted to RSD 5.1bn at the end of June, while consolidated book value of share was at RSD 16,780.9.