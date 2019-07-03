Jefferies Financial : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 07/03/2019 | 07:02am EDT Send by mail :

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) today announced its financial results for the three and six month periods ended May 31, 2019. Highlights for the three months ended May 31, 2019: Net income attributable to Jefferies Financial Group common shareholders of $671 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, including the impact of a nonrecurring tax benefit of $545 million; adjusted net income of $126 million, or $0.41 per diluted share

Jefferies Group (Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management) pre-tax income of $155 million and net earnings of $110 million Total Net Revenues of $902 million Investment Banking Net Revenues of $448 million Total Equities and Fixed Income Net Revenues of $379 million Asset Management Revenues (before Allocated net interest) of $53 million

Merchant Banking pre-tax income of $51 million, reflecting strong performance from National Beef and Vitesse, offset by mark-to-market unrealized decreases in the values of several of our investments in public companies

Repurchase of 7.8 million shares for $150 million, or an average price of $19.33 per share

$336 million (based on July 2 closing stock price) remaining to be purchased under previously authorized share buyback

Highlights for the six months ended May 31, 2019: Net income attributable to Jefferies Financial Group common shareholders of $716 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, including the impact of a nonrecurring tax benefit of $545 million; adjusted net income of $171 million, or $0.54 per diluted share

Jefferies Group (Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management) pre-tax income of $218 million and net earnings of $156 million Total Net Revenues of $1,588 million Investment Banking Net Revenues of $726 million, below-normal due to the impact of market conditions in December and the shutdown of the U.S. Government in December and January Total Equities and Fixed Income Net Revenues of $751 million Asset Management Revenues (before Allocated net interest) of $92 million

Merchant Banking pre-tax income of $71 million, reflecting strong performance from National Beef and Vitesse, offset by mark-to-market unrealized decreases in the values of several of our investments in public companies

Repurchase of 17.4 million shares for $344 million, or an average price of $19.86 per share Rich Handler, our CEO, and Brian Friedman, our President, said: "Jefferies Group, our financial services business, produced solid and promising performance in the second quarter in Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Asset Management. Overall Investment Banking results returned to more normal levels, although our Investment Banking advisory revenues were held back by the lag effect resulting from capital markets conditions in December and the U.S. government shutdown in December and January. We continue to take market share in our Equities business and posted solid results in our Fixed Income business on the back of strength in our credit businesses. Good results for the second quarter and first half of the year in our Asset Management business suggest we are making continued progress toward building this business. Return on equity for Jefferies Group was 7.1% and return on tangible equity3 was 10.2%. "In the third quarter, we believe Investment Banking will continue to deliver solid results (subject to market conditions), as our transaction backlog is robust and we are seeing positive trends in both the M&A and leveraged finance markets. Additionally, we are optimistic regarding the increasing productivity of managing directors we hired during the last several years. In particular, we are expecting Investment Banking revenue growth in both the U.S. and Europe from a large number of our recently hired coverage managing directors in our Industrials, Technology and Consumer groups, as they continue to gain traction. We currently have 865 investment banking professionals globally, of which 212 are managing directors. The quality of our brand, human capital and market position has never been stronger. "In Equities, we are realizing market share gains globally driven by our innovative electronic trading capabilities. We are also experiencing strong momentum in our prime services platform, with continued opportunity to grow our market share with emerging hedge fund managers. In addition, we are currently working to expand our Equities footprint by hiring additional capable research, sales and trading professionals, particularly in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. "In Fixed Income, we continue to heighten our focus and effort. We have just elevated Rob Lynn to become our Global Head of Fixed Income Sales and asked Jon Bass to lead our Fixed Income Senior Relationship coverage of our priority and focus clients. With Fred Jallot joining Jefferies earlier this year as Head of European Fixed Income in London, we are seeking to align more closely our European Fixed Income effort with our U.S. business, emphasizing the high yield, distressed and emerging markets areas, as well as structured credit. We recently combined our macro businesses across Fixed Income and Equities into a Cross Asset Macro unit under the leadership of Pete Seccia. Layla Royer and Andrew Lynch will co-lead the Macro distribution effort. "Solid returns in our Asset Management businesses during the second quarter were driven by our two multi-manager platforms (Weiss and Schonfeld), as well as our European long-short and our energy-focused strategies. We announced the launch of an investment platform with Craig Schortzmann and Sean Gallary to acquire stakes in general partners of hedge funds and private equity firms. During the period, we also partnered with Ross Berger, an experienced executive, to launch a trade finance asset manager, and are onboarding this week an experienced team in energy and energy-related ESG strategies. We also continued to add to our Asset Management marketing efforts, hiring a new Head of EMEA and a Head of Consultant Relations. Over the first six months of this fiscal year, Asset Management generated revenues of $92 million (before allocated net interest2) on our allocated capital of about $1 billion. We believe that these results represent a solid foundation on which we can continue to build and that our long-term opportunity is driven by the combination of excellent investment management capability, strong marketing, and a high quality and scalable operating platform. "Our Merchant Banking portfolio had a carrying value of $3.4 billion at May 31, 2019. We estimate its fair market value4 at May 31, 2019 was $4.4 billion, or $1.0 billion more than its carrying value. We are focused on driving higher the return on tangible equity in our core business, as well as continuing to re-deploy capital and cash flow from operations and our merchant banking portfolio into businesses yielding more consistent earnings streams. "During the second quarter, we repurchased 7.8 million shares for $150 million, or an average price of $19.33 per share. So far this fiscal year, we have repurchased 17.4 million Jefferies shares for $344 million, or an average of $19.86 per share. Since January 1, 2018, we have repurchased an aggregate of 67 million shares at an average price of $22.08 per share. Combining share buybacks with the dividends paid from January 1, 2018 through May 31, 2019, we returned to our shareholders an aggregate of $1.7 billion, or 17% of our common shareholders’ equity (23% of our tangible equity5) as of the beginning of this seventeen month period. Our number of common shares outstanding declined by 18% from 356 million at January 1, 2018 to 291 million at May 31, 2019. Our fully diluted shares outstanding6 declined by 16% from 373 million at January 1, 2018 to 312 million at May 31, 2019. Even after these buybacks and continuing investment in our business, we ended the second quarter with parent company liquidity of $1.3 billion. "We will consider repurchasing our shares whenever our stock price is at an attractive discount to intrinsic value, always keeping in mind our relationship with our bondholders and rating agencies. We are pleased to have been recently upgraded by Moody's. We are currently authorized to repurchase up to an additional $336 million (based on July 2 closing stock price) worth of shares, including the shares that were used to purchase the remaining 30% interest in HomeFed, which closed on July 1. "During the second quarter, in connection with the closing of our corporate available for sale portfolio, we realized a non-cash tax benefit of $545 million. This tax benefit was generated primarily through activity during 2008-2010 and since then has remained an unrealized balance within equity until the liquidation of the portfolio. This realization did not impact total equity, as the increase in retained earnings was offset by a corresponding decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income." Amounts herein pertaining to May 31, 2019 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). More information on our results of operations for the three and six month periods ended May 31, 2019 will be provided upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC. Jefferies expects to file its Form 10-Q on or about July 9, 2019. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about our future and statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are usually preceded by the words "should," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may contain expectations regarding revenues, earnings, operations, and other results, and may include statements of future performance, plans, and objectives. Forward-looking statements also include statements pertaining to our strategies for future development of our businesses and products. Forward-looking statements represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain. It is possible that the actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements. Information regarding important factors, including Risk Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those in our forward-looking statements is contained in reports we file with the SEC. You should read and interpret any forward-looking statement together with reports we file with the SEC. Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk. Therefore, it should not be assumed that future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy will be profitable or equal the corresponding indicated performance level(s). 1 Jefferies Financial Group adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Jefferies Financial Group's net income less AOCI nonrecurring tax benefit. Jefferies Financial Group adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Jefferies Financial Group's diluted earnings per share less AOCI non-recurring tax benefit. Refer to schedule on page 15 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. 2 Allocated net interest represents the allocation of Jefferies Group LLC's long-term debt interest expense to Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management reportable segment, net of interest income on Jefferies Group LLC's Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity, which allocation is consistent with Jefferies Group LLC's policy of allocating such items to its business lines. Refer to Jefferies Group LLC's summary of Net Revenues by Source on pages 10 and 11. 3 Return on tangible equity, a non-GAAP financial measure, equals Jefferies Group LLC's second quarter of 2019 annualized net earnings divided by tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (a non-GAAP financial measure). Tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity of $4,326 million at February 28, 2019 is a non-GAAP measure and equals Jefferies Group LLC member's equity of $6,151 million less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets of $1,826 million. 4 The estimated fair value of our merchant banking portfolio is a non-GAAP measure and equals our merchant banking carrying value plus estimated fair value adjustments. Refer to schedule on page 14 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. 5 Tangible equity of $7,643 million at December 31, 2017 is a non-GAAP measure and equals Jefferies Financial Group's common shareholders' equity of $10,106 million less Intangible assets, net and goodwill of $2,463 million. 6 Fully diluted shares outstanding, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as common shares outstanding plus restricted stock units and other diluted shares. Refer to schedule on page 15 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts. Summary for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Subsidiaries (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended May 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 May 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 Net revenues $ 1,101,657 $ 911,159 $ 1,930,100 $ 1,806,594 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and income related to associated companies $ 161,309 $ 4,162 $ 183,313 $ 9,825 Income related to associated companies 22,170 33,353 49,483 65,453 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 183,479 37,515 232,796 75,278 Income tax provision (benefit) (488,797 ) 9,598 (486,495 ) (38,831 ) Income from continuing operations 672,276 27,917 719,291 114,109 Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision of $0, $31,111, $0 and $47,045 — 77,106 — 130,063 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of income tax provision of $0, $229,553, $0 and $229,553 — 643,921 — 643,921 Net income 672,276 748,944 719,291 888,093 Net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests 191 (136 ) (875 ) 1,208 Net income attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests (427 ) (22,108 ) (289 ) (36,904 ) Preferred stock dividends (1,276 ) (1,171 ) (2,552 ) (2,343 ) Net income attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. common shareholders $ 670,764 $ 725,529 $ 715,575 $ 850,054 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. common shareholders: Income from continuing operations $ 2.17 $ 0.08 $ 2.29 $ 0.31 Income from discontinued operations — 0.15 — 0.26 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations — 1.82 — 1.79 Net income $ 2.17 $ 2.05 $ 2.29 $ 2.36 Number of shares in calculation 307,010 352,049 311,108 359,237 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. common shareholders: Income from continuing operations $ 2.14 $ 0.08 $ 2.25 $ 0.31 Income from discontinued operations — 0.15 — 0.25 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations — 1.80 — 1.77 Net income $ 2.14 $ 2.03 $ 2.25 $ 2.33 Number of shares in calculation 312,527 356,075 317,736 362,685 A summary of results for the three months ended May 31, 2019 is as follows (in thousands): Jefferies

Group Merchant

Banking Corporate Parent

Company

Interest Consolidation

Adjustments Total Net revenues $ 901,851 $ 187,324 $ 8,974 $ — $ 3,508 $ 1,101,657 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 477,885 19,914 12,761 — — 510,560 Cost of sales — 80,415 — — — 80,415 Floor brokerage and clearing fees 62,474 — — — (2,087 ) 60,387 Interest expense — 8,372 — 14,766 — 23,138 Depreciation and amortization 18,968 16,951 867 — — 36,786 Selling, general and other expenses 187,386 32,618 9,231 — (173 ) 229,062 Total expenses 746,713 158,270 22,859 14,766 (2,260 ) 940,348 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and income related to associated companies 155,138 29,054 (13,885 ) (14,766 ) 5,768 161,309 Income related to associated companies — 22,170 — — — 22,170 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 155,138 $ 51,224 $ (13,885 ) $ (14,766 ) $ 5,768 183,479 Income tax benefit from continuing operations (488,797 ) Net income $ 672,276 A summary of results for the three months ended June 30, 2018 is as follows (in thousands): Jefferies

Group Merchant

Banking Corporate Parent

Company

Interest Consolidation

Adjustments Total Net revenues $ 822,557 $ 86,417 $ 2,994 $ — $ (809 ) $ 911,159 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 444,094 20,101 14,320 — — 478,515 Cost of sales — 90,690 — — — 90,690 Floor brokerage and clearing fees 46,244 — — — (1,198 ) 45,046 Interest expense — 9,529 — 14,750 — 24,279 Depreciation and amortization 17,288 13,740 877 — — 31,905 Selling, general and other expenses 193,066 35,768 9,012 — (1,284 ) 236,562 Total expenses 700,692 169,828 24,209 14,750 (2,482 ) 906,997 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and income related to associated companies 121,865 (83,411 ) (21,215 ) (14,750 ) 1,673 4,162 Income related to associated companies — 33,353 — — — 33,353 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 121,865 $ (50,058 ) $ (21,215 ) $ (14,750 ) $ 1,673 37,515 Income tax provision from continuing operations 9,598 Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision 77,106 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of income tax provision 643,921 Net income $ 748,944 A summary of results for the six months ended May 31, 2019 is as follows (in thousands): Jefferies

Group Merchant

Banking Corporate Parent

Company

Interest Consolidation

Adjustments Total Net revenues $ 1,587,569 $ 323,662 $ 13,167 $ — $ 5,702 $ 1,930,100 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 849,570 40,300 30,282 — — 920,152 Cost of sales — 147,336 — — — 147,336 Floor brokerage and clearing fees 114,451 — — — (2,196 ) 112,255 Interest expense — 16,628 — 29,528 — 46,156 Depreciation and amortization 36,630 32,368 1,722 — — 70,720 Selling, general and other expenses 369,195 65,184 16,391 — (602 ) 450,168 Total expenses 1,369,846 301,816 48,395 29,528 (2,798 ) 1,746,787 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and income related to associated companies 217,723 21,846 (35,228 ) (29,528 ) 8,500 183,313 Income related to associated companies — 49,483 — — — 49,483 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 217,723 $ 71,329 $ (35,228 ) $ (29,528 ) $ 8,500 232,796 Income tax benefit from continuing operations (486,495 ) Net income $ 719,291 A summary of results for the six months ended June 30, 2018 is as follows (in thousands): Jefferies

Group Merchant

Banking Corporate Parent

Company

Interest Consolidation

Adjustments Total Net revenues $ 1,643,803 $ 160,318 $ 6,061 $ — $ (3,588 ) $ 1,806,594 Expenses: Compensation and benefits 899,727 40,043 29,277 — (873 ) 968,174 Cost of sales — 172,625 — — — 172,625 Floor brokerage and clearing fees 90,063 — — — (2,841 ) 87,222 Interest expense — 16,281 — 29,496 — 45,777 Depreciation and amortization 33,654 24,664 1,747 — — 60,065 Selling, general and other expenses 375,756 71,473 17,777 — (2,100 ) 462,906 Total expenses 1,399,200 325,086 48,801 29,496 (5,814 ) 1,796,769 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and income related to associated companies 244,603 (164,768 ) (42,740 ) (29,496 ) 2,226 9,825 Income related to associated companies — 65,453 — — — 65,453 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 244,603 $ (99,315 ) $ (42,740 ) $ (29,496 ) $ 2,226 75,278 Income tax benefit from continuing operations (38,831 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision 130,063 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of income tax provision 643,921 Net income $ 888,093 The following financial tables provide information for the results of Jefferies Group LLC and should be read in conjunction with Jefferies Group LLC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended February 28, 2019 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2018. Amounts herein pertaining to May 31, 2019 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised in Jefferies Group LLC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended May 31, 2019. Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Amounts in Thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended May 31, 2019 February 28, 2019 May 31, 2018 Revenues: Commissions and other fees $ 159,773 $ 147,326 $ 158,104 Principal transactions 248,831 234,298 137,802 Investment banking 430,087 285,596 500,297 Asset management fees 4,550 6,669 6,016 Interest 418,451 360,975 307,327 Other 52,801 20,008 47,263 Total revenues 1,314,493 1,054,872 1,156,809 Interest expense 412,642 369,154 334,252 Net revenues 901,851 685,718 822,557 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 477,885 371,685 444,094 Non-compensation expenses: Floor brokerage and clearing fees 62,474 51,977 46,244 Technology and communications 81,645 79,170 76,381 Occupancy and equipment rental 29,748 28,539 24,993 Business development 36,349 30,555 42,393 Professional services 38,066 36,927 35,991 Underwriting costs 12,823 8,575 13,029 Other 7,723 15,705 17,567 Total non-compensation expenses 268,828 251,448 256,598 Total non-interest expenses 746,713 623,133 700,692 Earnings before income taxes 155,138 62,585 121,865 Income tax expense 45,319 16,220 23,857 Net earnings 109,819 46,365 98,008 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (101 ) 384 4 Net earnings attributable to Jefferies Group LLC $ 109,920 $ 45,981 $ 98,004 Pre-tax operating margin 17.2 % 9.1 % 14.8 % Effective tax rate 29.2 % 25.9 % 19.6 % Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Amounts in Thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended May 31, 2019 May 31, 2018 Revenues: Commissions and other fees $ 307,099 $ 306,006 Principal transactions 483,129 355,275 Investment banking 715,683 940,288 Asset management fees 11,219 10,946 Interest 779,426 565,143 Other 72,809 65,746 Total revenues 2,369,365 2,243,404 Interest expense 781,796 599,601 Net revenues 1,587,569 1,643,803 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 849,570 899,727 Non-compensation expenses: Floor brokerage and clearing fees 114,451 90,063 Technology and communications 160,815 145,458 Occupancy and equipment rental 58,287 49,584 Business development 66,904 84,500 Professional services 74,993 66,399 Underwriting costs 21,398 27,304 Other 23,428 36,165 Total non-compensation expenses 520,276 499,473 Total non-interest expenses 1,369,846 1,399,200 Earnings before income taxes 217,723 244,603 Income tax expense 61,539 207,414 Net earnings 156,184 37,189 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 283 3 Net earnings attributable to Jefferies Group LLC $ 155,901 $ 37,186 Pre-tax operating margin 13.7 % 14.9 % Effective tax rate (1) 28.3 % 84.8 % (1) The effective tax rate for the three months ended May 31, 2018 includes an estimated provisional tax charge of approximately $160 million as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("Tax Act"). Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries Selected Statistical Information (Amounts in Thousands, Except Other Data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended May 31, 2019 February 28, 2019 May 31, 2018 Net Revenues by Source: Equities $ 206,083 $ 174,539 $ 175,083 Fixed income 173,253 196,759 119,987 Total sales and trading 379,336 371,298 295,070 Equity 108,022 51,337 107,553 Debt 151,511 53,777 175,762 Capital markets 259,533 105,114 283,315 Advisory 178,554 180,482 216,982 Other investment banking 9,634 (7,642 ) 6,065 Total investment banking 447,721 277,954 506,362 Other 32,218 8,995 9,861 Total Capital Markets (1) (2) 859,275 658,247 811,293 Asset management fees 4,550 6,669 6,016 Investment return (3) (4) 48,075 32,412 13,892 Allocated net interest (3) (5) (10,049 ) (11,610 ) (8,644 ) Total Asset Management 42,576 27,471 11,264 Net Revenues $ 901,851 $ 685,718 $ 822,557 Other Data: Number of trading days 64 59 64 Number of trading loss days 4 9 9 Average firmwide VaR (in millions) (6) (7) $ 8.70 $ 9.06 $ 6.78 (1) Includes net interest revenue (expense) of $16.4 million, $4.6 million and ($18.8) million for the quarters ended May 31, 2019, February 28, 2019 and May 31, 2018, respectively. (2) Allocated net interest is not separately disaggregated in presenting our Capital Markets reportable segment within our Net Revenues by Source. This presentation is aligned to our Capital Markets internal performance measurement. (3) Beginning with the first quarter of 2019, Net revenues attributed to the Investment return in Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management reportable segment have been disaggregated to separately present Investment return and Allocated net interest (see footnote 4). This disaggregation is intended to increase transparency and to make clearer actual Investment return. We offer third-party investors the opportunity to co-invest in our asset management funds and separately managed accounts alongside Jefferies Group LLC. We believe that aggregating Investment return and Allocated net interest would obscure the Investment return by including an amount that is unique to Jefferies Group LLC's credit spreads, debt maturity profile, capital structure, liquidity risks and allocation methods, none of which are pertinent to the Investment returns generated by the performance of the portfolio. (4) Includes net interest revenue (expense) of ($0.6) million, ($1.2) million and $0.6 million for the quarters ended May 31, 2019, February 28, 2019 and May 31, 2018, respectively. (5) Allocated net interest represents the allocation of Jefferies Group LLC's long-term debt interest expense to Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management reportable segment, net of interest income on Jefferies Group LLC's Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity (refer to page 12). (6) The quarters ended May 31, 2019 and February 28, 2019 information includes higher investments in certain separately managed accounts and funds, primarily due to the transfer of certain investments to Jefferies Group LLC on October 1, 2018 from Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (7) VaR estimates the potential loss in value of Jefferies Group LLC's trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis" in Jefferies Group LLC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2018. Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries Selected Statistical Information (Amounts in Thousands, Except Other Data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended May 31, 2019 May 31, 2018 Net Revenues by Source: Equities $ 380,622 $ 330,860 Fixed income 370,012 333,040 Total sales and trading 750,634 663,900 Equity 159,359 187,393 Debt 205,288 344,756 Capital markets 364,647 532,149 Advisory 359,036 408,139 Other investment banking 1,992 (153) Total investment banking 725,675 940,135 Other 41,213 17,958 Total Capital Markets (1) (2) 1,517,522 1,621,993 Asset management fees 11,219 10,946 Investment return (3) (4) 80,487 26,271 Allocated net interest (3) (5) (21,659 ) (15,407) Total Asset Management 70,047 21,810 Net Revenues $ 1,587,569 $ 1,643,803 Other Data: Number of trading days 123 124 Number of trading loss days 13 16 Average firmwide VaR (in millions) (6) (7) $ 8.87 $ 6.55 (1) Includes net interest revenue (expense) of $21.0 million and ($18.1) million for the six months ended May 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) Allocated net interest is not separately disaggregated in presenting our Capital Markets reportable segment within our Net Revenues by Source. This presentation is aligned to our Capital Markets internal performance measurement. (3) Beginning with the first quarter of 2019, Net revenues attributed to the Investment return in Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management reportable segment have been disaggregated to separately present Investment return and Allocated net interest (see footnote 4). This disaggregation is intended to increase transparency and to make clearer actual Investment return. We offer third-party investors the opportunity to co-invest in our asset management funds and separately managed accounts alongside Jefferies Group LLC. We believe that aggregating Investment return and Allocated net interest would obscure the Investment return by including an amount that is unique to Jefferies Group LLC's credit spreads, debt maturity profile, capital structure, liquidity risks and allocation methods, none of which are pertinent to the Investment returns generated by the performance of the portfolio. (4) Includes net interest expense of $1.7 million and $0.9 million for the six months ended May 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (5) Allocated net interest represents the allocation of Jefferies Group LLC's long-term debt interest expense to Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management reportable segment, net of interest income on Jefferies Group LLC's Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity (refer to page 12). (6) The six months ended May 31, 2019 information includes higher investments in certain separately managed accounts and funds, primarily due to the transfer of certain investments to Jefferies Group LLC on October 1, 2018 from Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (7) VaR estimates the potential loss in value of Jefferies Group LLC's trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis" in Jefferies Group LLC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2018. Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Amounts in Millions, Except Where Noted) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended May 31, 2019 February 28, 2019 May 31, 2018 Financial position: Total assets (1) $ 42,818 $ 43,134 $ 41,123 Average total assets for the period (1) $ 53,675 $ 52,934 $ 49,496 Average total assets less goodwill and intangible assets for the period (1) $ 51,851 $ 51,109 $ 47,654 Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 4,213 $ 4,132 $ 4,580 Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity (1) (2) $ 5,701 $ 5,691 $ 5,881 Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity - % total assets (1) (2) 13.3 % 13.2 % 14.3 % Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity - % total assets less goodwill and intangible assets (1) (2) 13.9 % 13.8 % 15.0 % Financial instruments owned (1) $ 16,096 $ 16,900 $ 15,706 Goodwill and intangible assets (1) $ 1,818 $ 1,826 $ 1,835 Total equity (including noncontrolling interests) (1) $ 6,179 $ 6,157 $ 5,544 Total Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (1) $ 6,173 $ 6,151 $ 5,543 Tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (1) (3) $ 4,355 $ 4,326 $ 3,708 Level 3 financial instruments: Level 3 financial instruments owned (1) (4) (5) $ 367 $ 395 $ 337 Level 3 financial instruments owned - % total assets (1) (4) 0.9 % 0.9 % 0.8 % Level 3 financial instruments owned - % total financial instruments (1) (4) 2.3 % 2.3 % 2.1 % Level 3 financial instruments owned - % tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (1) (4) 8.4 % 9.1 % 9.1 % Other data and financial ratios: Total long-term capital (1) (6) $ 11,444 $ 11,899 $ 11,971 Leverage ratio (1) (7) 6.9 7.0 7.4 Tangible gross leverage ratio (1) (8) 9.4 9.5 10.6 Number of trading days 64 59 64 Number of trading loss days 4 9 9 Average firmwide VaR (5) (9) $ 8.70 $ 9.06 $ 6.78 Number of employees, at period end 3,656 3,613 3,438 Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights - Footnotes (1) Amounts pertaining to May 31, 2019 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised in Jefferies Group LLC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended May 31, 2019. (2) At May 31, 2019, other sources of liquidity include high quality sovereign government securities and reverse repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities and other high quality sovereign government securities of $1,175 million, in aggregate, and $313 million, being the estimated amount of additional secured financing that could be reasonably expected to be obtained from Jefferies Group LLC's financial instruments that are currently not pledged after considering reasonable financing haircuts. The corresponding amounts included in other sources of liquidity at February 28, 2019 were $1,194 million and $365 million, respectively, and at May 31, 2018, were $940 million and $361 million, respectively. (3) Tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) represents total Jefferies Group LLC member's equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. We believe that tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity is meaningful for valuation purposes, as financial companies are often measured as a multiple of tangible equity, making these ratios meaningful for investors. (4) Level 3 financial instruments represent those financial instruments classified as such under Accounting Standards Codification 820, accounted for at fair value and included within Financial instruments owned. (5) The quarters ended May 31, 2019 and February 28, 2019 information includes higher investments in certain separately managed accounts and funds, primarily due to the transfer of certain investments to Jefferies Group LLC on October 1, 2018 from Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (6) At May 31, 2019, February 28, 2019 and May 31, 2018, total long-term capital includes Jefferies Group LLC's long-term debt of $5,265 million, $5,742 million and $6,428 million, respectively, and total equity. Long-term debt included in total long-term capital is reduced by amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility and the amount of debt maturing in less than one year, as applicable. (7) Leverage ratio equals total assets divided by total equity. (8) Tangible gross leverage ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets divided by tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity. The tangible gross leverage ratio is used by rating agencies in assessing Jefferies Group LLC's leverage ratio. (9) VaR estimates the potential loss in value of Jefferies Group LLC's trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis" in Jefferies Group LLC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2018. Merchant Banking Net Asset Overview As of May 31, 2019 ($ Millions) Book

Value Estimated

Fair Value (2) Basis for Fair Value Estimate Investments in Public Companies Spectrum Brands $ 399 $ 399 Mark-to-market (same for GAAP book value) HomeFed 337 390 Mark-to-market (equity method for GAAP book value) Other 259 259 Mark-to-market (same for GAAP book value) Sub-Total 995 1,048 Investments in Private Companies National Beef 661 903 Income approach and market comparable method Linkem 202 600 Income approach, market comparable and market transaction method Oil and Gas (Vitesse and JETX) 636 756 Income approach, market comparable and market transaction method WeWork 269 269 Market transaction method and option pricing theory Idaho Timber 83 165 Income approach, market comparable and market transaction method Other (1) 542 660 Various Sub-Total 2,393 3,353 Total Merchant Banking Business $ 3,388 $ 4,401 (1) Includes FXCM, Foursight, Golden Queen, M Science and various other investments. (2) The following table reconciles financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP financial results. The table above contains non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in viewing our businesses and investments through the eyes of management while facilitating a comparison across historical periods. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliation of Book Value of Merchant Banking Investments to Estimated Fair Value ($ Millions) Book Value

May 31, 2019 Fair Value

Adjustments Estimated

Fair Value

May 31, 2019 Investments in Public Companies Spectrum Brands $ 399 $ — $ 399 HomeFed 337 53 390 Other 259 — 259 Sub-Total 995 53 1,048 Investments in Private Companies National Beef 661 242 903 Linkem 202 398 600 Oil and Gas (Vitesse and JETX) 636 120 756 WeWork 269 — 269 Idaho Timber 83 82 165 Other 542 118 660 Sub-Total 2,393 960 3,353 Total Merchant Banking Business $ 3,388 $ 1,013 $ 4,401 Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations The following tables reconcile Jefferies Financial Group non-GAAP measures to their respective U.S. GAAP measures. Management believes such non-GAAP measures are useful to investors as they allow them to view our results through the eyes of management, while facilitating a comparison across historical periods. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Jefferies Financial Group Net Income and Earnings Per Share GAAP Reconciliation Reconciliation of Jefferies Financial Group net income to adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) and diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) (in thousands, except per share amounts): Three months ended

May 31, 2019 Six months ended

May 31, 2019 Jefferies Financial Group net income (GAAP) $ 670,764 $ 715,575 Accumulated other comprehensive income tax benefit (544,583 ) (544,583 ) Jefferies Financial Group adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 126,181 $ 170,992 Jefferies Financial Group diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 2.14 $ 2.25 Accumulated other comprehensive income tax benefit (1.73 ) (1.71 ) Jefferies Financial Group adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.41 $ 0.54 Jefferies Financial Group Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding GAAP Reconciliation Reconciliation of Jefferies Financial Group common shares outstanding to fully diluted shares outstanding (a non-GAAP measure) (in thousands of shares): May 31, 2019 December 31, 2017 Common shares outstanding (GAAP) 290,687 356,227 Restricted stock units 20,575 16,000 Other 909 887 Fully diluted shares outstanding (Non-GAAP) 312,171 373,114 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005235/en/

