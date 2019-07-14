Log in
Jefferies Financial : Appoints Jonathan Slone as Chairman of Asia

07/14/2019 | 06:00pm EDT

Jefferies announced today the recent appointment of Jonathan Slone as Chairman of Asia based in Hong Kong. In this role, Mr. Slone will focus on the firm’s major relationships for investment banking and trading throughout Asia. Prior to joining Jefferies, Mr. Slone spent over three decades at CLSA Ltd., where he was their longstanding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and oversaw CLSA's global operations of broking, investment banking, asset management, research and sales.

“We are excited to welcome Jonathan as Chairman of Jefferies’ Asia business,” said Jefferies’ CEO, Rich Handler, and President, Brian Friedman. “The significant hires in recent weeks across our firm’s Asian platform represent the next stage of growth and commitment to our firm’s continued global expansion. These new additions, combined with our strong existing team, will enable Jefferies to even better serve our global client base.”

Jefferies has recently made a number of significant hires in Asia. Notably, Christopher Wood joined as Global Head of Equity Strategy. Mr. Wood has been the top-ranked equity strategist in almost all major broker polls in Asia during the last two decades and, along with his team, has published the famous weekly “GREED & fear” since 1996. Also joining recently is a global microstrategy research team, including 20-year veteran Desh Peramunetilleke as Head of MicroStrategy Product. These recent hires also came from CLSA and will be based in Hong Kong. Additionally, the firm has recently hired 54 professionals across sales, trading, research and investment banking in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong.

“The hiring of Jonathan represents a significant step in our continued expansion of our Asia footprint, including meaningful additions to our teams in Japan and Hong Kong, as well the addition of equities research, sales and trading in Australia,” commented Peter Forlenza, Jefferies’ Global Head of Equities.

Mr. Slone added, “I am excited to be joining Jefferies at this time of considerable momentum in APAC as well as market share gains and strength in our Equities business globally.”

Jefferies Group LLC, the largest independent full-service global investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. focused on serving clients for over 55 years, is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.


© Business Wire 2019
