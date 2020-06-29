Log in
Jefferies Financial : Merchant Banking Fair Value Perspective

06/29/2020

Merchant Banking Net Asset Value Overview

As of May 31, 2020 ($ Millions)

(Unaudited) Book ValueBasis for Fair Value Estimate

Linkem

$

  • 214 $

  • 630 Income approach and market comparable method

    Real estate assets(1)

    541

  • 557 Various

    Oil and Gas (Vitesse and JETX) Idaho Timber

    576

  • 547 Income approach, market comparable and market transaction method

    85

  • 155 Income approach, market comparable and market transaction method

    FXCM

    130

  • 144 Income approach and market comparable method

    Investments in Public Companies Other

    127

  • 127 Mark-to-market (same for GAAP book value)

    266

  • 323 Various

Total Portfolio

$

1,939

$

2,483

  • (1) Primarily HomeFed

    Estimated Fair Value(2)

  • (2) The following table reconciles financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP to nonGAAP financial results. The table above contains nonGAAP financial information to aid investors in viewing our businesses and investments through the eyes of management while facilitating a comparison across historical periods. However, these nonGAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliation of Book Value of Merchant Banking Investments to Estimated Fair Value ($ Millions)

(Unaudited) Book Value May 31, 2020

Fair Value AdjustmentsEstimated Fair Value May 31, 2020

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)Linkem

$

  • 214 $

416 $ 630

Real estate assets

541

16 557

Oil and Gas (Vitesse and JETX) Idaho Timber

576

(29) 547

85

70 155

FXCM

130

14 144

Investments in Public Companies Other

127

- 127

266

57 323

Total Portfolio

$

1,939

$

544

$

2,483

Jefferies Financial Group

Disclaimer

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 21:53:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 959 M - -
Net income 2020 79,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 53,6x
Yield 2020 4,15%
Capitalization 3 865 M 3 865 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 71,0%
Technical analysis trends JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,50 $
Last Close Price 14,47 $
Spread / Highest target 72,8%
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Brian Handler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian P. Friedman President & Director
Joseph S. Steinberg Chairman
Teresa S. Gendron Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Eugene Joyal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP-32.29%3 865
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-4.01%39 844
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.71%24 803
HAL TRUST-11.81%11 872
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB-8.53%9 864
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%6 444
