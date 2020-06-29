Jefferies Financial : Merchant Banking Fair Value Perspective

Merchant Banking Net Asset Value Overview
As of May 31, 2020 ($ Millions)
(Unaudited) Book ValueBasis for Fair Value Estimate
Linkem
$
-
630 Income approach and market comparable method
Real estate assets(1)
541
-
557 Various
Oil and Gas (Vitesse and JETX) Idaho Timber
576
-
547 Income approach, market comparable and market transaction method
85
-
155 Income approach, market comparable and market transaction method
FXCM
130
-
144 Income approach and market comparable method
Investments in Public Companies Other
127
-
127 Mark-to-market (same for GAAP book value)
266
-
323 Various
Total Portfolio
$
1,939
$
2,483
-
(1) Primarily HomeFed
Estimated Fair Value(2)
-
(2) The following table reconciles financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP to non‐GAAP financial results. The table above contains non‐GAAP financial information to aid investors in viewing our businesses and investments through the eyes of management while facilitating a comparison across historical periods. However, these non‐GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
|
Reconciliation of Book Value of Merchant Banking Investments to Estimated Fair Value ($ Millions)
|
(Unaudited) Book Value May 31, 2020
Fair Value AdjustmentsEstimated Fair Value May 31, 2020
|
(GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)Linkem
$
416 $ 630
Real estate assets
541
16 557
Oil and Gas (Vitesse and JETX) Idaho Timber
576
(29) 547
85
70 155
FXCM
130
14 144
Investments in Public Companies Other
127
- 127
266
57 323
Total Portfolio
$
1,939
$
544
$
2,483
Jefferies Financial Group
