Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jefferies Financial Group    JEF

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP

(JEF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jefferies Financial : With Profound Sadness, Jefferies Announces Death of Jefferies Group LLC CFO, Peg Broadbent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 10:32am EDT

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced with profound sadness that Peg Broadbent, the CFO of Jefferies Group LLC, has passed away from coronavirus complications. The entire Jefferies family mourns Peg’s loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and all our global employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Peg’s family.

Rich Handler, our CEO, and Brian Friedman, our President, expressed their most heartfelt condolences and stated: “We are heartbroken and grieve that our friend and colleague, Peg Broadbent, has passed away from coronavirus complications. Our thoughts, prayers and love go out to Peg’s dear wife, Hayley, and their young children, Sebastian and Peg, as well as Peg’s older children, Anna, Sophie and Charlie, and all of Peg’s extended family here and in the United Kingdom.

The loss of Peg is incredibly personal for us as he was a member of our own extended family. For over a dozen years, Peg has been our CFO and partner, and helped us build Jefferies from less than half its current size, and navigate through hard times and good times. He has also been a much-loved and respected leader to the incredible global team that provides the support, foundation and glue across our firm. But Peg was so much more. Part of what made Peg the great partner he was to all of us was his core humanity. No matter what the occasion, his decency, calmness and dry wit were always there, always making things better. We will miss him terribly.

We know Peg would want his passing to serve as a reminder to all of us of how much he cared for all of his friends at Jefferies and that our priority must be the health and happiness of our loved ones. May Peg’s memory be for a blessing for his family, for us and for all who loved him.”

Teri Gendron, CFO of Jefferies Financial Group, has been appointed as the interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer of Jefferies Group LLC.

About Jefferies

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, our principal subsidiary, is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP
10:32aJEFFERIES FINANCIAL : With Profound Sadness, Jefferies Announces Death of Jeffer..
BU
03/26JEFFERIES : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/26JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
03/26JEFFERIES FINANCIAL : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
03/25JEFFERIES FINANCIAL : to Lead Urgent Initiative to Raise up to $1 Billion in Pri..
BU
03/06In London and NY, banks send staff home and to other locations as virus sprea..
RE
02/19CLSA counters Jefferies' bold forum move with revamped conference
RE
02/18DuPont CFO Likely to Focus on Cutting Costs, Regaining Investor Confidence
DJ
02/13JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/10M SCIENCE : Receives SFC Approval to Advise on Securities in Hong Kong and Estab..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 745 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 0,40 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,18%
P/E ratio 2020 -2 868x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,06x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,96x
Capitalization 3 974 M
Chart JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Jefferies Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,00  $
Last Close Price 14,34  $
Spread / Highest target 74,3%
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Brian Handler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian P. Friedman President & Director
Joseph S. Steinberg Chairman
Teresa S. Gendron Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Eugene Joyal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP-32.90%3 974
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED0.32%26 317
HAL TRUST-23.19%10 227
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN-18.36%8 086
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%5 291
KINNEVIK-27.31%4 505
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group