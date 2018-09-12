Jefferies Financial : to Host Investor Meeting on October 4, 2018

As previously announced, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF)
(“Jefferies”) will host an investor meeting on Thursday, October 4,
2018, from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 2:00 p.m. in Manhattan. The
meeting will include management presentations from Richard B. Handler,
our Chief Executive Officer, Brian P. Friedman, our President, Jefferies
and other major businesses, as well as an opportunity to present
questions to management.
To register to attend the Investor Meeting in person or via webcast,
qualified investors should provide their contact information and
preferred mode of participation via the Jefferies website: http://www.jefferies.com/EventPreSelect/InvestorMeeting2018
by 2:00 p.m. on October 3, 2018. Only registered and approved guests
will be allowed to participate and/or have access to an audio replay
subsequent to the event.
About Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services
company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant
banking and the early stages of building an alternative asset management
platform. Our financial services businesses and subsidiaries include
Jefferies Group (investment banking and capital markets), Leucadia Asset
Management (alternative asset management), Berkadia (commercial mortgage
banking, investment sales and servicing), HomeFed (real estate), FXCM
(provider of online foreign exchange trading services) and Foursight
Capital (vehicle finance).
Our merchant banking portfolio includes equity interests in NYSE-listed
Spectrum Brands (consumer products), National Beef (beef processing),
Vitesse Energy Finance and JETX Energy (oil and gas), Linkem (fixed
wireless broadband services in Italy), Idaho Timber (manufacturing) and
Golden Queen (gold and silver mining).
About Jefferies Group LLC
Jefferies Group LLC, the world's only independent full-service global
investment banking firm focused on serving clients for over 55 years, is
a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors,
companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment
banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management
services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies
Group LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group
Inc., a diversified financial services company.
