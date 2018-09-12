Log in
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC (JEF)

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC (JEF)
News

Jefferies Financial : to Host Investor Meeting on October 4, 2018

09/12/2018 | 10:41pm CEST

As previously announced, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) (“Jefferies”) will host an investor meeting on Thursday, October 4, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 2:00 p.m. in Manhattan. The meeting will include management presentations from Richard B. Handler, our Chief Executive Officer, Brian P. Friedman, our President, Jefferies and other major businesses, as well as an opportunity to present questions to management.

To register to attend the Investor Meeting in person or via webcast, qualified investors should provide their contact information and preferred mode of participation via the Jefferies website: http://www.jefferies.com/EventPreSelect/InvestorMeeting2018 by 2:00 p.m. on October 3, 2018. Only registered and approved guests will be allowed to participate and/or have access to an audio replay subsequent to the event.

About Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and the early stages of building an alternative asset management platform. Our financial services businesses and subsidiaries include Jefferies Group (investment banking and capital markets), Leucadia Asset Management (alternative asset management), Berkadia (commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing), HomeFed (real estate), FXCM (provider of online foreign exchange trading services) and Foursight Capital (vehicle finance).

Our merchant banking portfolio includes equity interests in NYSE-listed Spectrum Brands (consumer products), National Beef (beef processing), Vitesse Energy Finance and JETX Energy (oil and gas), Linkem (fixed wireless broadband services in Italy), Idaho Timber (manufacturing) and Golden Queen (gold and silver mining).

About Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC, the world's only independent full-service global investment banking firm focused on serving clients for over 55 years, is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a diversified financial services company.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 746 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 1 288 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,03%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 7 637 M
Technical analysis trends JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,0 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Brian Handler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian P. Friedman President & Director
Joseph S. Steinberg Chairman
Teresa S. Gendron Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jeffrey Craig Keil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC-13.51%7 637
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-10.40%43 209
INVESTOR8.37%34 395
HAL TRUST-1.41%14 073
KINNEVIK4.80%8 858
REMGRO LIMITED-12.28%7 272
