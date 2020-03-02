Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Jeju Air Co., Ltd.    A089590   KR7089590004

JEJU AIR CO., LTD.

(A089590)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Jeju Air : South Korea's Jeju Air buys Eastar Jet at lower price amid virus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 12:18am EST
The logo of Jeju Air is seen at its office near Gimpo Airport in Seoul

South Korean budget carrier Jeju Air Co Ltd said on Monday it would acquire a 51% stake in competitor Eastar Jet for 54.5 billion won ($45.49 million), a lower price than previously announced.

The acquisition is the latest case of restructuring in South Korea's aviation industry, which is suffering losses from low travel demand due the coronavirus epidemic and a diplomatic feud between South Korea and Japan last year.

South Korea has the most virus infections outside China, with 4,212 as of Monday.

The final acquisition price is lower than a preliminary deal price of about 69.5 billion won Jeju Air reported in a December regulatory filing, which was subject to change after due diligence.

A Jeju Air spokesman declined comment on whether the change in the price was affected by the coronavirus epidemic or South Korean airlines' current difficulties.

Jeju Air said last month it was instituting unpaid leave for all employees due to shrinking travel demand, while Eastar Jet has said it will only pay 40% of executives' and employees' salaries in February, with the remainder to be paid at a later date.

"The management is well aware that there is concern among our employees about the Eastar Jet acquisition," Jeju Air CEO Lee Seok-joo said in a message to employees on Monday.

"However, the domestic airline industry, which has a structural problem of oversupply, will soon have to restructure... If it's unavoidable, we believe it's best to make a preemptive move."

Jeju Air shares jumped as much as 21% after the announcement.

By Joyce Lee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JEJU AIR CO., LTD.
12:18aJEJU AIR : South Korea's Jeju Air buys Eastar Jet at lower price amid virus outb..
RE
02/28Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
02/27Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
02/25Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
02/14Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
01/07United Airlines to record $90 million charge related to Hong Kong routes
RE
2019JEJUAIR : South Korea's Jeju Air to buy 51% stake in Eastar Jet for $59 million
RE
2019JEJUAIR : Budget South Korea airlines face stiff fines for safety violations, dr..
AQ
2019Asian airlines slash flights to Hong Kong as unrest escalates
RE
2019Asian airlines slash flights to Hong Kong as unrest escalates
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 1 460 B
EBIT 2020 5,29 B
Net income 2020 -2,03 B
Debt 2020 346 B
Yield 2020 3,23%
P/E ratio 2020 -268x
P/E ratio 2021 7,88x
EV / Sales2020 362x
EV / Sales2021 325x
Capitalization 528 B
Chart JEJU AIR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Jeju Air Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 26 363,64  KRW
Last Close Price 20 100,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Joo Lee Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yeong-Dae Kim Executive Board Member & Head-Equipment Operations
Tae-Yoon Kim Director, MD, Head-Finance & Planning
Myeong-Seob Yoo Director, Managing Director & Head-Commercial
Jae-Chun Kim Director, VP & Head-Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEJU AIR CO., LTD.2.48%437
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-21.12%29 408
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-30.08%15 271
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.82%14 633
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.11%14 303
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-24.48%11 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group