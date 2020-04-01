South Korea budget carrier Eastar Jet to cut about 700 jobs - spokesman

The spokesman declined comment on whether they were temporary job cuts, saying that he did not have the details.

The budget carrier is also in talks to reduce its fleet, currently consisting of 21 leased Boeing 737-800s, by 10 planes, the spokesman said.

Eastar Jet is set to be acquired by South Korean budget carrier Jeju Air Co Ltd, which said in early March it would take a 51% stake Eastar for 54.5 billion won ($45.49 million) with a planned deal closing date of April 29.

A spokesman for Jeju Air declined to comment on Eastar's layoff and fleet reduction plans, and said the acquisition remains on track.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Gerry Doyle)