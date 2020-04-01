Log in
JEJU AIR CO., LTD.

JEJU AIR CO., LTD.

(A089590)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South Korea budget carrier Eastar Jet to cut about 700 jobs - spokesman

04/01/2020 | 09:22pm EDT

South Korean budget airline Eastar Jet plans to cut about 700 out of some 1,600 jobs due to operational difficulties from the coronavirus outbreak, the carrier's spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman declined comment on whether they were temporary job cuts, saying that he did not have the details.

The budget carrier is also in talks to reduce its fleet, currently consisting of 21 leased Boeing 737-800s, by 10 planes, the spokesman said.

Eastar Jet is set to be acquired by South Korean budget carrier Jeju Air Co Ltd, which said in early March it would take a 51% stake Eastar for 54.5 billion won ($45.49 million) with a planned deal closing date of April 29.

A spokesman for Jeju Air declined to comment on Eastar's layoff and fleet reduction plans, and said the acquisition remains on track.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Gerry Doyle)

