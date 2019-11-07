Log in
South Korea's Aekyung, KCGI make binding bids for Asiana Airlines stake

11/07/2019 | 01:35am EST
An Asiana Airlines Boeing 747-400 taxis at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco

A consortium led by South Korean retail-to-airline group Aekyung and activist fund KCGI submitted rival bids for a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines Inc, the country's No. 2 carrier, company officials said on Thursday.

The 31.05% stake, worth about 382 billion won ($329.2 million) at current prices, has been put up for sale by top shareholder Kumho Industrial Co Ltd as it struggles to reduce debt.

Kumho Industrial in April hired Credit Suisse to manage the sale of its stake in Asiana Airlines.

Aekyung also has a stake in the country's largest budget carrier Jeju Air.

Asiana shares slid nearly 5.2% while its budget arm, Air Busan Co Ltd, gained about 2%, and maintenance affiliate Asiana IDT Inc rose nearly 4.5% as of 0538 GMT.

Analysts said the absence of bids from major funds and big conglomerates like SK Group and GS Group spooked investors.

Shares of AK Holdings, the holding firm Aekyung Group, extended their gains to rise as much as 25%, while Aekyung Industrial surged more than 15%.

South Korean fund KCGI partnered with BankerStreet to form a consortium to bid for the Asiana stake, an official said.

The sale comes as major South Korean carriers struggle with losses and debts amid rising competition from budget carriers, higher fuel costs, unfavourable currencies and falling tourism traffic between South Korea and Japan.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen Coates)
